DuBOIS — The next court date for City of DuBois Manager John “Herm” Suplizio, who is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, has not been scheduled. Following an update to online court records this week, a formal arraignment that was listed for April 12 has been canceled.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave. On March 20, he was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.
At the time of his arrest, Suplizio waived both his preliminary hearing, as well as his formal arraignment, according to Senior Deputy Attorney General Summer F. Carroll, who is prosecuting the case.
“Due to his waiver, when I filed the criminal information in the case there was no need for the formal arraignment to remain on the docket and it was canceled,” Carroll said via email. “The case will now move on and be scheduled for the next step in the criminal process.”
She said the proceedings will take place in Clearfield County and all charges in connection with their investigation have been filed against Suplizio.
Carroll said the case will be assigned to a judge by court administration and then set for the next court date according to the judge’s schedule. When it is listed next and how long that will take will depend on the judge and his or her schedule, she said.