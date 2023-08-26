DuBOIS — For 37 years now, Calliari’s Bakery of DuBois has prided itself on longstanding family traditions and strong community values –and, of course, those famous loaves of Italian bread.
After countless hours of baking using the brick oven in the DuBois Street building’s basement, Owner Brad Calliari has started passing on these skills and knowledge to the next generation –his daughter, Aliscia –who can remember working at the storefront counter when she was just 11 years old.
Her first job at the family business, she said, taught her confidence and, most importantly, how to count money without depending on a cash register or calculator.
Originating back to the early 1900s by the Zappias, Brad purchased the shop in 1986, renaming it Calliari’s Bakery. Just like Italian tradition, the business has always been a full-fledged team effort, with several family members involved in making homemade products and running the storefront, including his wife, Sue, known best for Sue’s pasta salad and handcrafted gift-basket arrangements.
Calliari’s is well known for its loaves of Italian bread –a community staple available in the shop and delivered to local stores on a regular basis. It is even shipped throughout the United States, giving customers who have moved away a little piece of home.
The business also offers Italian groceries like homemade spaghetti sauce, peppers, olives and more, a catering menu and baked goods, as well as a deli counter, known for its meats and cheeses, fresh hoagies, paninis, soups and salads. And, one can’t forget the meatballs.
Aliscia Calliari worked at the store on an “as needed” basis over the years, taking other jobs and going to college. In July of 2021, she left her position with FedEx, which she says was “bittersweet,” and invested herself 100 percent into the Calliari’s Bakery business to help her parents.
“I wanted to provide them more time for one another, and honestly, it just felt ‘right,’” she said of the transition.
In May of this year, Aliscia officially began taking the reins and learning “the Calliari way” of baking.
“I’ve always been involved in the storefront, but baking is a whole new level in this business that my parents have kept going for 37 years,” she said. “I am still in training, learning all the skill it takes to bake the ‘iconic Italian bread’ in a brick oven.”
Now is the time for her to start learning the baking side of the business, to see things “full circle,” Brad told her.
And, she’s lucky enough to learn from experts, noting of course her dad, as well as her “Aunt Renie” (Renie Marsella) –known best for her baked goods –and big brother, Rob Kearney, who helps with bread delivery, baking and maintenance. Aliscia also works alongside her daughter, Shayna Shaffer, and sister-in-law, Jill Yonushonis.
Baking the traditional Calliari’s Italian bread starts very early, says Aliscia, “while most everyone is still fast asleep.”
The process involves lifting, mixing, punching, cutting, rolling dough, learning proper water temperatures and textures of the dough, she said, as well as loading the oven and shuffling the bread, and learning the “hot spots” in the brick oven.
In addition, there is unloading the oven, carting, slicing and bagging, stocking the storefront and making deliveries to Martin’s and Save-A-Lot grocery stores.
This bread has been baked on the same bricks for over a century. Calliari’s dough mixer is also 100 years old, according to the family.
Although she still has a lot to learn, the goal is to ensure the business stays in the family. Aliscia says she plans to keep her family’s hard work and legacy moving forward for as long as she is able to.
Working alongside her father throughout this learning process has been a very special experience for the two of them, said Aliscia.
“I feel blessed, honored, proud and humbled. Nowhere (else) will I ever find the experience, guidance and wisdom or see the determination as I do through the eyes of my dad. He encourages me, he is patient with me, he is so smart and intuitive, and I love learning from him every single day.”
Calliari’s Bakery is located at 318 DuBois St. Follow Calliari’s Bakery on Facebook, visit www.calliarisbakery.com or call 814-371-4781 for more information.