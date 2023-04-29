REYNOLDSVILLE — Niagara Cutter, a Seco Tools Company, and Jeff Tech’s (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Advanced Manufacturing program have joined forces this year to give students the ultimate hands-on experience in tooling education.
In November, Jeff Tech students went to Niagara Cutter –a premium cutting tool producer –in Reynoldsville for a tour, where they were able to see the production and R&D lab areas, etc., said Jimmy Lattimer, Niagara Cutter R&D engineer.
Advanced Manufacturing instructor Perry Neal noted that Lattimer –a Jeff Tech alumni –is also on the Occupational Advisory Committee at Jeff Tech.
According to its website, “Niagara Cutter has been a trusted provider of high-performance, high-value solid tooling to the aircraft, power generation and general metalworking industries since 1954.”
When bringing a company into the machine shop to do demonstrations was brought up a few weeks ago, said Neal, Lattimer volunteered to come in and show students new and modern tooling techniques on Jeff Tech machines.
“I asked the students what they’d like to see in the future,” Lattimer said. “In a few weeks, we’ll be doing (a demo) they wanted to see.”
The first demonstration Lattimer did was showing “old-school machining” techniques versus new-school techniques, said Neal. There is a big difference in time, he noted, as the old-school technique took around 28 minutes, and the second time took less than three minutes.
In addition, there are three Jeff Tech cooperative education (co-op) students who work at Niagara Cutter as part of the program, which has students out working in career fields prior to graduation.
These students are participating in the process start to finish, said Neal, grinding and producing endmills until they are ready to be shipped.
Neal noted that he has “all types of machine shops” calling the school and wanting co-op students to work with.
This valuable partnership goes hand-in-hand with Jeff Tech’s mission to provide students with real-world learning opportunities that prepare them for the career force.
“It’s been good to share the experience with them (the students),” said Lattimer, as well as show them what their lives and careers can look like after graduating from Jeff Tech.
Jeff Tech’s program can prepare students for several careers in addition to engineering, said Neal and Lattimer, such as tool and dye work, the powdered metal industry and engine rebuilding. They could even work for Space X –said Lattimer. The possibilities are endless.
The manufacturing shop acquired two new CNC (computer numerical control) mills this year, Neal noted. Students have been working on introductory processes on CNCs and other projects throughout the school year.
They also participate in unique activities, such as creating car key tags for DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police.
An “Anything on Wheels” car show will be held at Jeff Tech from 9-11 a.m. on May 11, where Neal and his students were tasked to make dash plaques, as well as a “Remake Students Learning Showcase” from 4-6 p.m. at Jeff Tech on May 8.
Lattimer noted he enjoys being at Jeff Tech at least once a month to interact with students. This partnership will be going on, he said, for the next few years.
For more information on Jeff Tech programs, visit www.jefftech.info. Visit www.niagaracutter.com for more information on Niagara Cutter.