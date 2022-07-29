DuBOIS — Nightfall, a nightclub-themed bar that was built from the ground up throughout the past 10 months, will host its soft opening at Invictus LLC at 650 DuBois St. today.
Invictus, a recreational weapon-throwing company, was opened in April 2021 by area couple Joe Morrison and Shealene Williams. And, that was only the beginning.
Nightfall will feature the band “Innocent Sin” for its soft opening from 10:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m., with the bar side opening at 4 p.m.
Formerly a BYOB (bring your own beer) facility, Invictus is now a state liquor-licensed establishment. The bar will offer snack-type foods, said Williams, like nachos, hot dogs, popcorn and cotton candy.
This is just another step in the big picture and expansion process at Invictus, said Morrison, noting that his hometown of DuBois is his “heart and soul.” It has always been their goal, the couple said, to offer enjoyable and unique activities in the area.
Safety remains a top priority, too. Now having their liquor license, the couple said, actually allows them to better regulate the facility.
Morrison noted that he wouldn’t have been able to do any of this without the help of his father, Mitch Morrison, with the construction process and revamping the building.
Nightfall offers a scenic wrap-around bar and ambient lighting, as well space for a band to perform.
Ax-throwing will remain the main draw at Invictus, offering 12 lanes and several different weapons for throwers to choose from. It is also the goal, though, that visitors visit both the bar and recreational side of the business and enjoy aspects of both.
Late last year, Invictus also added “rampage rooms” and skill games. The next step, said Morrison, is adding an arcade and lounge.
The ax-throwing business took off after opening, with its busiest seasons being fall and winter, said Williams and Morrison.
Diving into the bar world is a little scary, but something the couple thinks the community will enjoy. The hope is to have a band or DJ playing at Nightfall each weekend. Nightfall is intended to bring somewhat of a “city vibe” to a small town, offering a large drink menu with cocktail lists and visuals, domestic bottled beers and seltzers, to name a few.
The couple stressed that it is important to them that Invictus remains a family-oriented attraction as well. The recreational side will remain just as open to children and families as it was before. Recommended hours for children are 2-8 p.m., according to the Invictus Facebook page.
It was also stressed on the Invictus Facebook page that this is very well a “soft opening,” and that patience and understanding is requested as the bar business gets off the ground.
Hours at Invictus will remain the same –2 p.m. to midnight on weekdays, and 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends. Nightfall’s hours will be from 4-midnight on weekdays and 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. on weekends.
Visit www.invictus-defense.com or the Facebook page for further information.