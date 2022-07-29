Joe Morrison and Shealene Williams
Area natives Joe Morrison and Shealene Williams, owners of Invictus LLC, have now opened the nightclub-themed bar “Nightfall.”

 Brianne Fleming

DuBOIS — Nightfall, a nightclub-themed bar that was built from the ground up throughout the past 10 months, will host its soft opening at Invictus LLC at 650 DuBois St. today.

