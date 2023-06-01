PENFIELD — For the ninth consecutive year, family, friends and community supporters will rev up their engines in memory of DuBois woman Brittany Baird.
At its eight-year mark, the Brittany Baird Memorial Ride, set for Saturday, June 3, has raised over $100,000 for Haven House shelter in DuBois. Baird, a DuBois Area High School graduate, was 25 years old when she was killed in a canoeing accident on the Clarion River in May 2014.
The ride will begin at Penfield Grange Hall in Penfield, with sign-ups taking place from 10 a.m. to noon. It will continue to the Sinnemahoning Sportsmen’s Club, Sportsman’s Hotel and Restaurant in Renova, Quehanna Lodge Bar and Grill and the Medix Hotel, and conclude back at the Penfield Grange Hall.
There is a $15 donation/entry fee for the ride, which includes dinner and beverages. All types of vehicles are welcome to participate.
Brittany’s parents –Lon and Marcy Baird –and her sister, Jessica, have spearheaded the ride since 2015 to honor and remember their loved one, while also contributing to a great cause. Nearly a decade later, they never imagined the event would grow and become as big as it has.
“Our Memorial Ride has become one of the most anticipated charity events of the summer,” Lon said.
The event typically welcomes 200-300 participants, and wouldn’t be what it is today without all of the community support, the Bairds said. They are also very thankful to all of the ride’s sponsors each year, as well as the local businesses and individuals that donate raffle prizes.
“We are truly humbled by the support of the community,” Lon said. “It’s always a great day for everyone involved.”
Dinner, music and prizes will take place at the Penfield Grange Hall at the conclusion of the ride, including cash and raffle prizes and a 50/50 drawing. Music will be provided by DJ Don Tagliente, according to the event flyer.
The Brittany Baird Memorial Ride has become one of Haven House’s biggest donors over the years, which is a short-term homeless shelter on West DuBois Avenue for people in Clearfield, Elk and Jefferson counties.
The 2022 ride was the most successful to date –raising over $20,000 for Haven House.
“We are so proud to have Brittany’s name associated with such a good cause,” Lon said.
It’s heartwarming, too, for the family to hear people say Brittany’s name, he said, which is exactly why this ride was started in the first place –to keep her memory alive.
Anyone interested in volunteering or making donations can contact Lon at llbaird@gmail.com.