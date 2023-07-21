STATE COLLEGE — With expectations sky high in its fourth annual Fire Company Fundraiser, supporters showed up in a huge way to help Nittany MinitMart “Fuel the Cause” for area fire companies.
After raising nearly $120,000 in 2022, the Pennsylvania convenience store chain received even more support in 2023, raising $149,030.43 with support from key sponsors Pennsylvania Skill and Pace-O-Matic, supporting vendors, and customers.
Beginning April 1, the State College-based company donated one cent of every gallon of gas sold at its 26 locations to local fire companies with Pennsylvania Skill, MinitMart’s largest vendor, matching the one-cent donation.
In-store support
In addition to MinitMart’s donation from gas sales, customers also had the opportunity to make cash donations at the store or round-up purchase totals at the register. MinitMart also offered various campaign themed merchandise with proceeds going to the campaign such as donation cards, stickers, pins, bracelets and shirts.
Customer support was overwhelming. One location sold more than 1,000 donation cards within the first day in-store merchandise was available.
“When we started this campaign to help our local fire companies, I don’t know if any of us – in my opinion – could have predicted the amount of support we are seeing,” said Nittany Division Manager Nicole Masullo. “It’s clear to me that our communities want to support fire and rescue. I’m grateful they connected to this campaign and brought their support in full force.”