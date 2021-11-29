BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County Commissioners, at last week’s meeting, approved putting the proposed 2022 budget, with no real estate tax increase, on display. Final adoption of the budget is expected at their next meeting on Dec. 14.
Chief Clerk Karen Lupone provided the budget numbers for the upcoming year with revenues totaling $15,937,847 and expenditures of $15,919,805, with a surplus of $18,042.
“The budget is being presented with no increase in the real estate tax that is currently set at 12.25 mills,” said Lupone. “The liquid fuels 2022 expenditures is budgeted at $174,330 and the debt service expenditures, which was just redone into a bond issue, is $1,225,800. We’ll continue to work on it until adoption.”
The commissioners also approved entering into an agreement with Mission Critical Partners LLC for a broadband strategic planning study for $39,982.
Ben White, the county’s incoming director of development, explained that under this agreement Mission Critical Partners will be assessing the current broadband network in the county. Then, they will develop a plan and recommendations on how to fill in the gaps. They will also direct the county to funding opportunities for such projects.
A new resolution was passed regarding the Community Development Block Grant program, modifying the 2018 and 2019 agreements with Pennsylvania.
This resolution removed excess funds of $32,477.37 from the Big Run/War Memorial Roof Replacement and Bowley Road Waterline Replacement Project. It also allocated the money to a new project, the Henderson Township Village of Stump Creek Waterline Replacement Project.
“Those two projects were completed … so with some cost savings that we had with those two projects, we were able to move those cost savings into the Stump Creek Project, looking at potential cost increases in that project,” White said.
The commissioners also approved re-appointing Richard Gordon of Reynoldsville to the Jefferson County Housing Authority for a five-year term.
They also re-appointed Tom McFarland as the public director and Theresa Shick as the farmer director of the Jefferson County Conservation District, both for four-year terms.