DuBOIS — Sandy Township’s 2022 budget does not propose any tax or sewer and water rate increases.
The preliminary annual budget, for the fiscal year beginning Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2022, was approved by the supervisors at Monday’s meeting. Those in favor of the budget included Chairman Kevin Salandra, Bill Beers, Sam Mollica and Mark Sullivan. Jim Jeffers was absent from the meeting.
Expenses in the proposed 2022 budget are listed at $4,697,668.57, while revenues are listed at $4,697,675. For 2021, total expenses were listed at $4,569,955.21, while revenues were listed at $4,777,086.
During the budget work session, held just prior to their regular meeting and the municipal authority meeting, Manager Shawn Arbaugh said the township does “have a healthy checking and capital reserve fund to start the year.”
In the projected 2022 general fund budget, the capital reserve fund is listed as $2,060,810.77, which is the same as the current and projected 2021 budget. The 2022 proposed checking balance is listed as $1,039,298.79. The projected 2021 budget listed checking at $832,168.00, while the current budget has it listed as $1,589,141.18 as of Nov. 1.
“It is requested that we use $60,000 of this money for our (municipal) building roof, that was the carry-over from this year, we didn’t do that project, and up to $100,000 for a sidewalk grant match, if that does come through and that’s for sidewalks along Maple-Shaffer connection,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh also said Jeffers requested that the supervisors consider doing additional road improvements to outlying areas within the township with the capital reserve money.
“Essentially spending that capital reserve money down to do some outlying paving in the Sabula and other outlying areas in the township,” said Arbaugh.
Arbaugh noted that the township has a list of roads and a general five-year plan for paving those roads.
“Those roads aren’t on that plan, there are roads in Sabula to be done this year with tar-and-chip, not any paving up in that area,” said Arbaugh.
“My opinion is I think we stick with our five-year plan that we developed,” said Salandra.
“Yes, I mean we definitely need to get our tar-and-chip done, because we didn’t get any done this year,” said Beers. “As long as we double that, I mean get it up to snuff, because we’ve been behind. I would say hold on that paving.”
The budget for the general fund includes additional funding for a new roof and insulation on the maintenance garage ($15,000), a new police SUV ($49,000), taser replacement ($35,900), in-car cameras ($32,500), funds for purchasing recycling containers and recycling advertisements ($10,000), an allocation for economic development activities ($2,500), an increase in hydrants fees for the installation of hydrants in Treasure Lake ($9,000), an increase in legal fees associated with the consolidation process ($25,000), an allocation for the match of the Wolf Creek mini-grant ($10,000), and an allocation for a township-wide newsletter ($8,000).
Arbaugh said the township’s main sources of revenue are from property taxes and local taxes, which include real estate, earned income and local services taxes.
“We are projecting property tax revenue to remain relatively flat compared with 2020 and projected 2021,” said Arbaugh, noting that’s a conservative figure. “It most likely will increase a little bit, but as a conservative measure we are projecting that to remain relatively flat. We are projecting local taxes to be similar to 2019, but higher than 2020 due to COVID and ($75,000) less than projected for 2021. And really what that reduction and projection has to do with the real estate transfer taxes, we just saw a normally high transfer real estate transfer taxes this year. We had several large properties transferring. Real estate has been going crazy this year. So we don’t expect that to continue into 2022. Overall total revenues are less than 1 percent higher than 2019 and about one 1.5 percent less than our projected 2021 — again, due to that abnormal high real estate transfer tax.”
The total property tax revenue listed for 2022 is at $1,475,000, the same as projected in 2021. As of Nov. 1, the property tax revenue is listed at $1,440,088. The 2022 proposed local taxes total is listed at $1,942,175. The projected 2021 local taxes total was listed at $2,017,100. To date, local real estate taxes are listed at $1,812,105.
On the expenditure side of the general fund budget, Arbaugh said elected officials salaries will remain the same for a total of $16,250.
“If we remove the one-time grant expenditures that we received, executive was slightly less than previous years,” said Arbaugh. A total of $106,973.00 is projected for 2022 with regard to executive. That figure was projected at $108,262 in 2021; to date it is at $86,020.23.
“We did move a little bit of my salary to sewer/water due to me taking over responsibilities as sewage enforcement operator and now conducting the water reporting,” said Arbaugh. “We have auditors ($10,000) and tax collection ($74,000) remaining relatively flat. Legal services ($48,500) were increased (by $13,500) considerably to account for the consolidation processes. Data processing ($17,500) remains relatively flat. Engineering ($59,100) was to account for our match of a Wolf Creek Connect Control grant amount of $10,000. We were anticipating to spend it this year, we didn’t spend it this year. It looks like it’s not going to be spent until next year. The buildings ($48,500) remain relatively flat.”
The proposed budget lists the total to be spent for police at $1,323,651, with last year’s listed at $1,119,214.
“Our police have about an 18 percent increase,” said Arbaugh. “This is due to numerous capital purchases, police SUV, it’s time to replace our tasers, so we want to get that done. In addition, when we want to add in-car cameras, which we think are really necessary to maintain our high level of police effectiveness and additionally increased salaries with the negotiated CBA (collective bargaining agreement).”
The proposed budget includes $416,500 for the fire department. It was listed at $416,800 for 2021, while to date, it is currently listed at $307,856.
“There’s an increase in our fire department associated with the increased fire hydrant rental fees for the 51 additional hydrants at Treasure Lake,” said Arbaugh. “Anytime we add a hydrant we do have a rental fee associated with that hydrant.”
The road department overall increase was 5.5 percent over 2021 projected due to salary increases, he said. For 2022, it is proposed at $709,273, while it was listed at $681,805 in 2021.
“One big thing is material price increases. We’re seeing pipe just about double in price in addition to fuel, fuel is up. That’s really hurting us on both the police and the road department,” said Arbaugh.
“Recreation, library, economic development remain flat. As far as our benefit medical increases, we did see a 5.5 percent increase in medical insurance rate, which we thought was acceptable,” he said. “And we are anticipating about a 7 percent increase in some other insurances and workers’ comp that could go either way that we could actually see not as high amount in that. We’ll have those prices right about the end of November and get those updated in that budget, but we should have all those. Right now generally our general liability insurance looks like it’s going to come down, but our cyber liability insurance is going to go up. So, it’s probably going to equal out.”
With regard to cyber liability insurance, Arbaugh said that’s a huge increase and the township has done some internal controls that they hope to stifle some of that increase.
“Additionally, we had $15,000 included in general capital expenses for a new garage roof, so that partnered with our $60,000 reserve fund give us $75,000 to really just replace the roof in time,” said Arbaugh. “Prices came in a lot higher than we thought this year for that roofing project. So we thought kind of scaling it back and matching demand right now ... $75,000 should be able to get a decent roof. That allows 20 to 25 years.”
After Arbaugh’s presentation, Salandra said, “On the general fund side, I think we talked about the need to increase the executive appointed officials by $6,000 and then take that out of the legal fees.”
The proposed 2022 budget is available for public inspection on the township’s website and during normal business hours from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays, at the township municipal building located at 1094 Chestnut Ave., DuBois.