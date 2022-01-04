PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for the 2022 Man and Woman of the Year, to be announced at the Groundhog Banquet in February.
Deadline for nominations is Monday, Jan. 17, and forms must be returned to the Chamber of Commerce at 102 W. Mahoning St. by 4 p.m.
“Punxsutawney is filled with people who make a difference and help to make our community a great place to live. The Man and Woman of the Year Award is a way to recognize these people,” reads the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Nomination criteria includes the following:
- The nominated person should be a resident of the Punxsutawney Area School District.
- The nominee should be someone who has actively worked to enhance one aspect or several aspects of the community. The activity could be continuous over a lifetime or for a shorter, more focused timeframe.
- The nomination is open to people of any age, occupation, political, or religious affiliation.
- The nominee should not receive payment for his or her community efforts.
Forms to nominate individuals can be found on the Chamber of Commerce’s website, Punxsutawney.com and Facebook page, Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce.
Those making nominations will be asked to explain the nominee’s contribution to the greater Punxsutawney area, such as what organizations they have benefited or they belong to; what their character is and how they have influenced the community; the achievements throughout the nominee’s career and how they have made a difference beyond normal work to improve the community; and finally any other reasons the nominee deserves the award.
Nominations are evaluated only on the merit of the information provided on the nomination form.
The Man and Woman of the Year will be announced at the annual Groundhog Banquet held on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Punxsutawney High School Cafeteria. Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m. and the banquet will begin at 6 p.m.
The banquet will be catered by Luigi’s Restaurant, and will also feature a guest speaker along with the Man and Woman of the Year presentations. Tickets to attend are $35 per person.