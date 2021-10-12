RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission has partnered with Atlas Community Studios, a firm specializing in strategic planning and place-based economic development, and Broad Ripple Strategies to create a new Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) and Resiliency Plan.
In response to an evolved economic landscape as a result of COVID-19, North Central’s new CEDS and Resiliency Plan will address the region’s development and growth, identify economic vulnerabilities and opportunities, and strategize short-term recovery as well as long term resiliency.
A CEDS, according to the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA), is a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development and is the result of a regionally-owned planning process designed to build capacity and guide the economic prosperity and resiliency of an area or region.
As part of this important process, Atlas is conducting six different focus groups geared toward specific topics and sectors. The focus groups will provide an opportunity to learn more about assets and opportunities in certain fields and to learn more about the vision North Central has for the completed CEDS. Atlas will be in the North Central region October 13-15 to conduct the focus groups. If you are someone with connections to any of the below topics, North Central is inviting you to take part in a related focus group.
Focus groups will be available for in-person and virtual participation and should last no longer than 90 minutes. All in-person participation will take place at the NC PA LaunchBox at 2 E Long Street, DuBois. See below for a full schedule of focus group topics for October 13-15.
- K-12 on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 3 p.m.
- Large Employers/Utilities on Friday, Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m.
- Small Business and Entrepreneurship on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 8:30 a.m.
- Tourism on Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
- Transportation & Public Infrastructure on Friday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m.
- Workforce Development on Thursday, Oct. 14 at 8:30 a.m.
If you are available to participate, please RSVP at https://www.eventzilla.net/user/atlascostudios. The “unlock code” to access registration is CEDS.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is a premier regional development organization that serves the public and private sector through a wide range of economic, community, infrastructure, human services, and technology programs for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter Counties. Find out more about North Central at http://www.ncentral.com/