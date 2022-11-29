RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is hosting a presentation on PENNVEST funding opportunities and priorities for water infrastructure projects.
The presentation, led by project specialists Leslie Cote and Brendan Linton, will provide an overview of PENNVEST and allow opportunity for asking questions regarding funding opportunities.
The presentation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 1 p.m. at the North Central Building at 49 Ridgmont Drive, Ridgway, PA 15853. Persons may RSVP by phone at 814-773-3162 or by email to egrovanz@ncentral.com.
North Central asks that persons RSVP no later than Dec. 9 by 4 p.m. A virtual option is available, and a link can be sent after registration.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission is a premier regional development organization that serves the public and private sector through a wide range of economic, community, infrastructure, human services, and technology programs for Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean, and Potter counties.