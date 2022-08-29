JOHNSONBURG — The Northwestern Pennsylvania Drug Summit, which will offer conversations on local and national drug trends and treatment and recovery advancements, will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall on Clarion Road Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Northwestern Pa. Drug Summit set for Wednesday in Johnsonburg
Tags
Brianne Fleming
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Man accused of attempting to break into DuBois residence
-
Two from Clearfield County jailed on felony assault charges
-
Big Run man allegedly exposes himself in bar, burglarizes apartment
-
Beavers run past Gremlins in season opener
-
Official: Employees fear loss of jobs in DuBois-Sandy Twp. consolidation
-
‘Code Red’ concerns for EMS in Clarion County
-
Fire destroys barn at Scottish Heights in Brockport
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Brookville Area School District welcomes new teachers, still looking to fill vacancies
-
Beavers faced with unknowns on gridiron
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.