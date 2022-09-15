WILLIAMSPORT – Four years of arduous training and rigorous study culminated in a recent commissioning ceremony for two Army ROTC cadets at Pennsylvania College of Technology.
Nosker, of DuBois, commissioned as second lieutenant during Army ROTC ceremony
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Krise Funeral Home set to open in Kersey
-
DuBois man jailed on several drug charges following bust
-
New owners of Benezette Wines gear up for first rut season in elk country
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
Meals and her many hats at Clarion-Limestone
-
St. Marys magistrate roundup
-
Throwing flies on a small stream in Clearfield County
-
Area business to give a veteran the gift of heat
-
Johnsonburg magistrate roundup
-
FUREVER HOMES: Pets of the Week
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.