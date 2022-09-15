Area resident commissioned as second lieutenant during Army ROTC ceremony

Megan Nosker, of DuBois, and Kurt M. Maly, of Effort, were commissioned as second lieutenants during an Army ROTC ceremony at Pennsylvania College of Technology. From left are: Lt. Col. John Acosta, officiating officer for the ceremony and professor of military science for Bald Eagle Battalion at Lock Haven University; Carolyn R. Strickland, vice president for enrollment management and associate provost; Nosker; President Michael J. Reed; and Maly.

 Larry D. Kauffman Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT – Four years of arduous training and rigorous study culminated in a recent commissioning ceremony for two Army ROTC cadets at Pennsylvania College of Technology.

