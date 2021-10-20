DuBOIS — Sandy Township Supervisor Bill Beers, at Monday’s meeting, said although consolidation with the City of DuBois may happen in the long run, now is not the time.
“We were looking at this joint venture,” said Beers. “But at this time I feel that there’s too many assumptions and not enough facts on the whole situation.”
Beers is the supervisor who proposed initiating consolidation talks with the city when he first took office in January of 2020.
In reference to last week’s public meeting, which included a second presentation by the Pennsylvania Economy League regarding its independent study on consolidation between the township and the city, Beers said there was too much “sugar coating.”
“I didn’t get elected by you people (township residents) to sugarcoat anything, it’s black and white. If it’s good or bad, you need to know,” said Beers. “There was too much of that at that meeting that was sugar coated, just like the fire departments ... ‘Oh, you’re good. We’re going to keep the same amount of budget.’ That’s a misnomer. The guys and the girls of the fire departments in Sandy Township bust their butts on fundraising so we have good, quality equipment, good stations ... people are looking at building new stations.”
Beers said the fire departments receive a 3-mill tax from the township budget, but the fire department still pays for their utilities, the upkeep and everything else.
“The City of DuBois, that’s all given to them because they’re called a municipal fire department,” said Beers. “All four stations in Sandy Township are 501c3’s, we’re nonprofit.”
Beers, who is the West Sandy fire chief, noted that their fire company gives more than $100,000 away a year to nonprofits.
“There are a lot of assumptions but not hard facts,” said Beers. “I just want people to realize that. Me, I’d love to do it the right way. I mean we got crucified for shutting it (consolidation) down because we saw that there wasn’t enough (people support at the time). The supervisors, he said, were told, “We took their voice away.”
PEL held their first meeting on the 200-plus page consolidation study in March. Following that public meeting, the township supervisors voted 4-1 to withdraw from the consolidation effort after the majority concluded there wasn’t sufficient public support to continue. Those voting in favor of halting the process included Beers, Mark Sullivan, Jim Jeffers and Kevin Salandra. Sam Mollica opposed and wanted to continue with the consolidation process.
Concerned citizens, including Mollica, then joined forces in a petition drive that gathered enough signatures to place a proposal on the Nov. 2 ballot. On Aug. 24, the Clearfield County Board of Elections officially approved the question of consolidation to be placed on ballots in the city and township.
The question to be printed on the official ballot for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
“If you vote for it, you’re taking your own choice away because if you were at that meeting, it comes back to the township,” said Beers. “The Board of Supervisors and the board of this city. You don’t get anymore votes. We set the government. That’s why we didn’t want to do it that way. We want to do home rule where you set it up. Everything has to be passed through the citizens of the new municipality. They vote on your taxation, everything. So, that’s where you need to vote. So, we were crucified for that. I just want people to know that. When you vote, if you vote yes, it’s done ... it’s going through and you won’t have a vote ... the only vote you’ll have is to vote the new council, that’s it.”
Additional notes
At last week’s meeting, PEL was asked by an attendee if the new entity can choose not to contract with the four 501(c)(3) fire departments in the township.
“That would be a basic question, I think, for the consolidation agreement,” said PEL Senior Research Fellow Gerry Cross. “So it’s understood, that means it would be a function of the elected officials of both communities deciding that question. That would be spelled out in the consolidation agreement — who provides fire service in what areas of the municipalities.”
The study, said Cross, states that the two municipalities fund their volunteer fire departments slightly differently.
“The township has a dedicated millage, which the report breaks out and shows the amount of that value,” said Cross. “The city has a line item in their budget, funded by general fund millage. What we did is we rolled all of the funding together into one item, so that no funding would be cut short, that the tax level would be high enough in the consolidated municipality.
“When you consider the value of the special purpose taxation, that dollar amount from the township, and then the budgeted amount in the city, you put those two together, that was carried over into the consolidated budget,” said Cross. “There is a table of the report that shows how that’s carried over, and that goes down to the bottom line of revenue needed. So there’s no funding change in the consolidating municipality’s budget. The consolidated agreement can also specify that the funding is to remain at certain levels into the future.”
If consolidation is approved by the majority of both electorates, the governing bodies of the township and the city have one year to create a consolidation agreement. The earliest new municipal officials can be elected is November 2023; earliest they can take office is November 2024 and full implementation of the consolidation plan must take place within four years of the certification of the election (November 2025). These dates are dependent upon a negotiated agreement and subject to change.
The Pennsylvania Economy League answered some follow-up questions after the meeting last week; one of them, related to the fire departments, according to information provided by township Manager Shawn Arbaugh:
The City of DuBois owns all fire houses and equipment but Sandy Township fire companies own millions in assets. How is a consolidated city going to pay the fire companies for their equipment? Or, is it expected that they will be incorporated into the new municipality and excess/unused equipment will be sold with revenue benefiting the municipality?
PEL’s answer was as follows:
- Consolidation into the new municipality does not require consolidation of any separate fire company.
- About one-third of third-class cities in PA utilize all volunteer fire organizations as their firefighting service (City Government in Pennsylvania Fourth Edition, January 2017).
- The assumptions in the study is under consolidation, the new community will continue the provision of fire services under the current nonprofit organizations and for levels of municipal funding equal to the current budgeted amounts. The consolidation agreement should address the disposition of currently-owned apparatus.