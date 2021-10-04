DuBOIS — People flocked to downtown DuBois on Saturday for the second annual Octoberfest.
West Long Avenue from High Street to Brady Street was blocked for about five hours to allow for the fall festival hosted by Downtown DuBois Inc.
Downtown DuBois Inc. President Linda Crandall was pleased with the wonderful turnout.
“I thought this year’s annual Octoberfest was a great success,” said Crandall. “The event gave everyone a chance to get out and enjoy the day in downtown DuBois. We enjoy providing something nice for the community and surrounding area to do on a sunny fall day.”
Crandall thanked all of the volunteers and the City of DuBois for their support.
The family-friendly event offered a variety of food and craft vendors, bake sales, along with entertainment including music, The Wheels of Yesteryear Car Club cruise-in and chainsaw carving by Dellano (Dale) Felice of Prowess Carving.
Downtown restaurants and other shops were also open for business.
Additional popular activities included pumpkin painting for children, featuring free pumpkins donated by Hans Duncan Farms, street and sidewalk chalk drawing, giant Connect 4 and Jenga games, and train rides for children offered by First United Methodist Church.
Clearfield County Fair Queen Chloe Neal and her court were also on hand to help out.
This year’s baking event featured a cupcake contest. Gift cards were provided for the winners of the best tasting, best looking and best overall cupcake entries.
Jerrica Dahrouge won for “best tasting” with her chocolate peanut butter cupcakes, while Tina Scully won “best looking” with her Cookie Monster cupcakes and “best overall” with her strawberry margarita cupcakes.
The DuBois Area Historical Society was also open for tours.