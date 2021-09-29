DuBOIS — It’s time again to celebrate the fall season with Downtown DuBois Inc. at the second annual Octoberfest to be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
West Long Avenue will be used from Brady Street to Jared Street and High Street from West Long Avenue to Scribner Avenue for food vendors, craft vendors, music and other fun.
“This is our second annual Octoberfest and it will be bigger and better,” said Linda Crandall, president of Downtown DuBois Inc., formerly known as the Downtown DuBois Revitalization Group. “The festival is a fun event for the community. We hope everyone can come out to support the downtown and have a good time.”
Also as part of Octoberfest, The Wheels of Yesteryear Car Club will have a car show on West Long Avenue from High Street to Jared Street.
Those interested can call the club members to learn more about being a part of the fun at 814-371-8764 or 814-375-8958.
Dale Dellano Felice will be carving up some of his best masterpieces for this year’s event. He will be selling some of his pre-made carvings as well.
The DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will also have a fire engine and equipment to show families.
There will be live music and a deejay.
This year’s baking event will be a cupcake concert. Entries will be accepted for $5 each and $25 gift cards will be the prizes for the winners. There will be prizes for each: Best tasting, best looking and best overall.
Contestants should enter by 1 p.m. by bringing three cupcakes for judging to Farmers Insurance office.
There will also be free pumpkins — from Hans Duncan Farms — for painting for the children.
Clearfield County Fair Queen Chloe Neal and her court will also be on hand to help out at Octoberfest.
The event will also include children’s games and other giveaways.
Area businesses, such as Danone and Timberland, will be there, too. Sunny 106 will hand out balloons.