DuBOIS — An off-duty police officer has been charged in connection with a shooting which injured a DuBois man early Sunday morning at Invictus, a multi-recreational facility and bar located on DuBois Street.
Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, at a press conference on Monday at the DuBois City building, said the suspect, Zachery Allen Dodson, 27, East Market Street, Clearfield, was off duty, but he was employed by the Curwensville Borough Police Department and the Clearfield County Sheriff's Department as a deputy sheriff at the time of Sunday's incident.
DuBois City Police, according to court documents filed at District Judge David Meholick's office in DuBois, have charged Dodson with four felony counts of aggravated assault, two felony counts of making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person and three misdemeanor counts of simple assault.
Dodson was arraigned Sunday evening by District Judge Michael Morris in Clearfield. Bail has been denied at this time, said Sayers, and he's currently being housed in the Jefferson County Jail.
"As a law enforcement officer in this county, for his safety, we believed that it was best to house him out of county," said Sayers.
Dodson's preliminary hearing has been tentatively scheduled for March 3 at Meholick's office.
According to court documents, Ani Myrtaj, 31, DuBois, was shot in the face during the incident and was treated at the scene before being flown by helicopter to UPMC Altoona. Authorities on Monday said he was listed in stable condition, but ultimately flown to UPMC Presbyterian to undergo surgery for a broken jaw. The full extent of Myrtaj's injuries are unknown at this time.
"We do have a strong law enforcement community here in Clearfield County. We have a community that supports our law enforcement officers. Sadly, this is going to be a tarnish on their reputation and we hope that the community understands that this is an individual's acts, (it) does not reflect our law enforcement men and women here in uniform," said Sayers. "This case will be prosecuted like any other case, (it) will not have any special treatment or be treated differently in any way."
Chief Blaine Clark said the DuBois Police Department was dispatched to an active shooting in progress at Invictus located at 650 DuBois St. at 12:44 a.m. Sunday.
"We had officers arrive on scene, literally in 18 seconds, was the response time. At that time, I had two officers on scene," said Clark. "They (police) encountered multiple people exiting from the structure away from the shooter. Our officers were able to work their way up to the front door where the owner of the business at the time had the alleged shooter pinned down to the ground and the weapon taken away from him. At that point, our (officers) immediately handcuffed and detained the suspect. The suspect was taken immediately to a patrol car. State troopers arrived on scene, as well as Sandy Township police officers. They immediately secured the building, started gathering information, preserving the evidence at the scene, and at that point started conducting their investigation."
Sayers commended the actions of the owner of Invictus, Joseph Morrison, 29, DuBois.
"His (Morrison) actions potentially saved lives and, obviously, I'm happy that this is not a homicide investigation," said Sayers.
During the press conference, Curwensville Borough Police Chief Mark Kelly confirmed that Dodson had been employed by the police department, but said he couldn't release any additional information about the suspect.
Clearfield County Sheriff Michael Churner also confirmed that Dodson had been a part-time employee in the sheriff's office and was off duty at the time of the incident, and he also held any comment pending the completion of the investigation.
"We're limited in what we can say because it is an active investigation, active case and in regards to the two departments that employed him, they can't talk about personnel issues at this time," said Sayers.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, responding officers stated the scene was chaotic and people were running from the business in a panicked state. At the scene, the investigating officer talked to Morrison, who said that a man had been in the establishment and acting agitated and aggressive. Morrison told the police that he was not sure of the man's name and it was the first time Morrison had seen him in the business.
The affidavit said that the suspect, later identified as Dodson, was yelling on his phone and, at one point, began punching windows. Morrison reportedly warned Dodson about his actions. Dodson then screamed at Morrison, who again warned the man. Dodson reportedly continued to yell at Morrison, who then told him he had to leave and escorted him out the front door.
Morrison then returned and started talking to Myrtaj. While the two were talking, Dodson allegedly came back inside the business and Morrison again told him to leave and began walking toward Dodson.
Myrtaj then got in between the two as Morrison started walking toward Dodson, who then reportedly drew a gun identified as a 9mm. Myrtaj began to reach for the gun and push Dodson out the door, the affidavit said. Morrison ducked down to avoid the muzzle of the gun being pointed at him. Morrison then approached Dodson and grabbed the gun. As Morrison and Dodson struggled for the gun, the gun fired one time. The exiting round hit Myrtaj in the face, according to the affidavit.
Morrison then tackled Dodson to the ground, took the gun from him, unloaded the magazine and ejected the live round and held the man until the police arrived and took Dodson into custody, the affidavit said.
Invictus has security cameras that captured the incident, the affidavit said. Dodson can be seen being escorted out. Approximately eight minutes later, Dodson is seen returning and talking on his phone when confronted by Morrison. Dodson then drew a pistol from a concealed holster on his right hip. Myrtaj tries to intervene until Morrison grabs the gun attempting to disarm Dodson. The gun can be seen firing and Myrtaj being hit in the face before he fell to the ground. Dodson is then tackled, according to the affidavit.