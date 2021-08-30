ST. MARYS — Since the City of St. Marys Police Department and Elk County Drug Task Force acquired its TruNarc drug-testing device in December 2020, it has been used more than 400 times.
Patrolman Derrick Welsh and Detective Gregg McManus, both of the drug task force, started looking into funding for this project at the beginning of 2020.
The device –housed at the COSMPD, but accessible to task force members and area law enforcement agencies –is a significant upgrade in the process of substance testing, Welsh said. It tests for nearly 500 substances, including narcotics, stimulants, depressants, hallucinogens and analgesics, and limits officer exposure.
From Dec. 14, 2020 through the second week of August 2021, the device has been used 462 times, said Welsh.
The Ridgway and Johnsonburg police departments have both utilized the TruNarc, he said.
“Additionally, support with the device has been made available to other agencies such as children and youth services, probation and EMS,” said Welsh.
The TruNarc provides fast, reliable and safe results, he said, in comparison to the old method of testing, developed in the 1930s.
“The old method uses chemicals and user interpretation of colors to test a substance. This method can produce false positive and false negative findings,” Welsh adds.
Ultimately, the result from using the TruNarc is “higher-quality investigations,” he said.
“Additionally, the TruNarc has allowed officers to identify substances to further investigations without the need to wait months for a result from a laboratory.”
As with anything, some unexpected situations may arise with a new way of doing things.
“On some occasions the TruNarc can provide an inconclusive result. This can be from a variety of reasons, ranging from a bad sample, to a bad test, or even a substance that is not within the library of the device.”
The TruNarc has remarkable customer service, though, Welsh made sure to note.
“It provides 24/7 reach-back support, in which a staff chemist can evaluate the TruNarc scan, and provide assistance to the officer to further assist in identifying the substance,” he said.
The drug threat to local communities is always changing and evolving, Welsh said.
“Fentanyl and crystal methamphetamine are the most prominent within our community at this time, followed by prescription pills, which have been diverted from there intended use,” he said.
These drugs are often contained in small bags or containers, said Welsh.
“These substances can be but are not limited to powders, granules, crystals, and small rocks,” he explained.
Welsh said awareness and education is also important.
“It’s important that anyone who finds a suspected controlled substance contact their local police agency, and seek medical attention if they are accidentally exposed.”