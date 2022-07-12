DuBOIS — While money raised is spent both locally and nationally, every dollar raised has a potential positive impact for the community in which it is raised, said Susan Babik, senior development manager of the northwest region of American Cancer Society Inc.
Babik said the Relay For Life of DuBois is funding efforts to find causes and cures of cancer through groundbreaking research.
“The work the American Cancer Society does impacts everyone regardless of where it is raised,” said Babik. “Although all the answers to cancer may not be found in our specific community, our community – Clearfield County –will be the one to fund those answers and cures. Your donations allow the ACS to do the most to help people with cancer today.”
Babik reported the following statistics regarding the American Cancer Society:
- The American Cancer Society helps nearly 1 million people touched by cancer each year get the help they need when and where they need it. Their cancer information specialists answer questions, provide information, and refer people to community resources 24 hours a day, seven days a week, via phone (800-227-2345), email, and live online chats on cancer.org.
- They’re available every day, all day, whenever people need them to provide reliable cancer information that helps patients and families understand their diagnosis and make decisions about treatment. People can find them online and at the free information hotline.
- The ACS helps patients and their families with their most pressing needs: getting rides to treatment, navigating the health care system, dealing with the side effects of treatment. Whatever the need, they can help.
“There is not a simple formula for how much of your contribution ‘stays local’ and how much benefits national and global efforts to fight cancer, and that isn’t what will dictate how we’re going to end cancer in our lifetime,” said Babik. “The American Cancer Society provides the funds for cutting-edge research that can lead to better treatments for people in your neighborhood. We advocate for better laws to help people in every community threatened by cancer. We’re in every community providing people with free information and services – when and where they need it. Only the American Cancer Society has the scope and expertise to take this comprehensive of an approach to finishing this fight against cancer. So even if some of the money raised in Clearfield County helps a researcher in another county or state investigate a new cancer treatment or to fund the development of a new program or service, everyone in Clearfield County will still benefit from that.”
Babik said that the American Cancer Society is making progress against the disease.
“Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the world but overall cancer death rates in the U.S. dropped continuously from 1991 through 2019 for a total decrease of 32 percent,” she said. “That drop equates to 3.5 million fewer cancer deaths between 1991 and 2019.”
One of the biggest factors in this drop has been progress in treating lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death in both men and women, Babik said.
“Across the board for many cancers, there have also been many improvements in treatments, from advances in surgical techniques to video assisted thoracic surgery to improvements in radiotherapy for people who can’t be operated on,” she said. “But science is nowhere near done when it comes to stopping cancer. It’s still one of the world’s leading causes of death. That’s why we will continue to Relay and support the mission of finding a cure for cancer.”
The Relay For Life of DuBois will take place on Saturday, July 23 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the DuBois City Park