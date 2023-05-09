DuBOIS — Those in attendance at DuBois City Council’s meeting on Monday night learned that about $100,000 in cash was recently removed from the DuBois Area United Way office and delivered to the city building by city Solicitor Toni Cherry, yet no other city official knows where that money originated from, according to acting city Manager Chris Nasuti.
“At previous meetings we’ve had this solicitor (Cherry) speak on behalf of the United Way,” said resident Jennifer Jackson during the public comment portion of the meeting. “I’m kind of questioning that — she has no jurisdiction over the United Way and she has stated that there was no money missing from United Way, but she ordered almost $100,000 in cash be removed from the United Way office months ago? That money showed up here (city) just two weeks ago and said it belongs to the city.
“So first off, why is city cash down at the United Way office and then why is it showing up here and why does she have control of it?” said Jackson. “You don’t need to answer the question. I know I’m only allowed to comment, but you just had the chance to vote to remove Toni Cherry. She is irrational, she is unprofessional, she is unethical. And I ask you again, to terminate her services and that of Gleason Cherry and Cherry. That is for the taxpayers of the City of DuBois. There was $100,000 in cash ... that came into this city that came out of the United Way office. I think that needs some explaining...”
“That is accurate,” said Nasuti. “Actually came last week, not two weeks ago, but I don’t know where the money originated. It was brought here. (Police) Chief (Blaine) Clark and I took it to the bank. We secured it, opened a new account and the money is secured there. The Attorney General knows we have the money, that’s where it is (at the bank).”
“Who was it brought in here by?” said Jackson.
“Toni (Cherry),” said Nasuti.
When contacted, via email, by the Courier Express on Tuesday regarding the comments made at Monday’s city council meeting, DuBois Area United Way Executive Director Neil Hanes said he had “no comment at this time.”
At the beginning of the meeting, a motion was made by Councilwoman Shannon Gabriel, but failed to receive a second, to terminate Cherry’s contract as the city solicitor.
Gabriel then made a motion to name Nasuti as the new right-to-know officer for the city, a role Cherry has held since Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was placed on paid administrative leave in March. The motion passed 5-0, with James Aughenbaugh, Diane Bernardo (by phone), Shane Dietz, Gabriel and Mayor Ed Walsh voting in favor.
On Tuesday, Gabriel told the Courier Express that her reasons for seeking the termination of Cherry include “untimely responses to assigned tasks, ie., right-to-knows, loan documents, unprofessional behavior during public meetings, incorrect statements released to the media (and) an unprofessional phone call to a family member of mine.”
Cherry was not in attendance at Monday’s meeting at the request of council, according to Nasuti.
Citizens have been questioning the city council at every meeting since the March 20th indictment of Suplizio, who was charged by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office with allegedly committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions using public accounts associated with the city, the DuBois Area United Way and the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.