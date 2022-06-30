FALLS CREEK — A new record was set at the DuBois Regional Airport in May, with a total 1,303 passengers, according to Manager Bob Shaffer. The previous record was 1,200 passengers in July 2019.
There were 651 passengers outbound for the month of May this year versus 379 passengers outbound last year for the month of May, Shaffer said at last week’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority’s meeting.
Shaffer reviewed the total inbound/outbound passengers, which was 1,303 over 743 passengers in May 2021. He said the total inbound/outbound passenger year-to-date for this year is 3,902 over 2,389 in 2021.
“That’s a stellar month,” said Shaffer, noting that it’s the airport’s best month ever.
Shaffer also reported that there were more passengers going to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) than Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) in May — 324 passengers going to PIT and 327 passengers to IAD.
According to Shaffer, Southern Airways, the airport’s passenger carrier, had a 99 percent completion factor for both inbound and outbound flights in May.
“With only two cancellations, that’s fantastic, because across the board there’s cancellations, Delta, American, United,” said authority member Joe Varacallo. “(That’s an) Unbelievable amount of cancellations for various reasons. I know one of the reasons is lack of pilots. Where does the industry stand on the retirement age, moving from 65 to older? I know (Southern CEO) Stan (Little) mentioned that Southern’s looking and trying to push that, but across the board, can you just comment on that?”
Shaffer said he thinks that Little’s comment was that when the airline retirement age is 65, Southern can pick up those pilots then and fly them on Southern roots; Southern can go beyond that 65-year-old-age group. Shaffer said, “I think there is a push to increase the industry average,” and asked authority member Glenn Schuch if he can speak better on pushing the industry age limit.
“There is a push for that,” said Schuch. “They’re trying to be careful with it because if they extend the retirement age that makes the career choice less popular with the younger pilots, and they’re trying to recruit. It’s kind of a balancing act for them. So far that’s all that’s been discussed.”
Shaffer also reviewed the Southern Airways charts for the month of May. He said that 73.6 percent of passengers going to PIT were connecting to another flight and 64.5 percent of passengers going to IAD were connecting to another flight. He also said 35.5 percent who are going to IAD were staying local.
Shaffer also said that United Airlines was the popular connecting airline with American Airlines in second.
Shaffer reviewed the home zip code by county for the month of May. He said that 17.6 percent of the passengers were from Clearfield County; 12 percent were from Jefferson County; and 8.79 percent were from Elk County.
Shaffer reviewed a yearly chart supplied by Southern showing the growth from 2016 to present, and he said that May has been the best month ever so far.
Jet A fuel sales
Shaffer said the sales were up in May this year compared to last year. Total gallons sold in May this year was 15,370 gallons vs. 14,293 gallons last May. Jet A retail sales were up this year in May compared to last year. For the month of May this year, the airport sold 2,358 gallons vs. 1,679 gallons last May. He said 100LL sales for May this year were down from last year. This year in May the airport sold 947 gallons vs. 1,231 gallons last May.
Car rentals
Authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin said he and Shaffer met with Geoffrey Brackman from DuBois Airport Car Rentals on June 2, as per the agreement, to discuss if there were any issues. Chamberlin said Brackman has seen an increase in car rentals and he hopes that continues.