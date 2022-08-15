DuBOIS –Repair work at two railroad crossings in the city will cause inconvenience for some motorists.
City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at Thursday’s City Council work session that work at crossings on DuBois Street and West Long Avenue will result in streets being shut down. The DuBois Street closure is expected to last for one day; West Long Avenue may be closed for up to three days.
The repairs are expected to begin Tuesday, Aug. 16.
Maple Avenue
There is “light at the end of the tunnel” of the Maple Avenue resurfacing project. City Engineer Chris Nasuti said the completion projection for the end of October “still looks good.”
Creek dredging
Dredging work on Sandy Lick Creek in the vicinity of DuBois Street continues. “It’s been a long time coming,” Suplizio said.
The last such project took place 50 years ago.
Summer workers are “doing a great job” trimming all of the flood control embankments. “What a difference,” Mayor Ed Walsh said in acknowledging the work.
Boulevard project
The first part of the beautification project at the “top” of Liberty Boulevard is 95 percent complete. Installation of lights and new railings are all that remains.
Work on the next phase is being prepared and will start soon.
Recommended Video
Downtown DuBois
The council approved one request and noted another event by Downtown DuBois Inc.
The intersections of West Long Avenue and Brady, High and Jared streets will be closed from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 for Octoberfest.
No road closings were requested for the Grapes and Hops Walk from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
Aggregates bid
The city and Sandy Township are discussing combining bids for aggregate for road work –2A limestone, anti-skid and sand –and the council gave its blessing to doing so “if it can be worked out.”
DAHS Homecoming
Approval was given for the closure of Division Street and Beaver Drive at 5:45 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, for the Homecoming parade from the high school to Mansell Stadium.
There will be a contingency plan to start the parade on the south side of the railroad tracks if work on the crossing has begun.
Next work session
The council will hold its next work session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1.
The first regular meeting in September has been moved to Tuesday, Sept. 6, due to the Labor Day holiday. City offices and the garage will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5.