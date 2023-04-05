DuBOIS — Sandy Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh, at Monday's meeting, said the traffic lights at the intersection of Shaffer Road and Bee Line Highway in DuBois are hopefully going to be repaired by Wednesday afternoon.
"We're scheduled to have that controller replaced on Wednesday. So hopefully by the Wednesday evening commute that should be back up and running," said Arbaugh. "The reason it took so long is every intersection has a very specific controller that's made for that specific intersection. So it's not something you can kind of keep on a shelf. It's something that has to be put together, a program, and then put back."
Temporary stop signs have been placed at the intersection until the traffic lights become operable.
A vehicle crash over the weekend of March 25 damaged the controller cabinet for the traffic signals, according to Arbaugh and the state Department of Transportation.
Drivers should treat the intersection as a four-way stop until the new controller is installed, according to PennDOT. The controller cabinet also operates the flashing lights and gates at the railroad crossing. They will not be functional until repairs are complete. PennDOT urges drivers to be mindful of the railroad crossing and “always expect a train.”