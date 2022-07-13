DuBOIS — A groundbreaking ceremony for the new $25 million Area Transportation Authority Southern Division Operations and Maintenance Facility, supporting public transportation services for Clearfield and Jefferson counties, was held Tuesday on Spider Lake Road in Sandy Township.
“For those that may not be aware, this facility is replacing one that served in a like capacity for nearly 35 years,” said Ken Wingo, chairman of the board of directors of the ATA of North Central Pennsylvania, which encompasses Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. “That facility was built as a joint project through the local cooperation between ATA and the DuBois, Falls Creek and Sandy Township Transportation Authority (DuFAST). While DuFAST consolidated with ATA several years ago the transit services, local involvement, cooperation, and participation remains. The ATA Board has two directors that were previous DuFAST board members and along with the remaining board members contribute their input toward enhancing public transportation throughout the region.”
Tuesday’s groundbreaking was an important event in forwarding ATA’s mission, which is to provide safe and convenient transportation to the residents of the region at a price they can afford to pay, said Wingo.
“We look forward to continued collaboration with the Federal Transit Administration, PennDOT and our local partners to bring ATA’s regional infrastructure plan to fruition which is needed to facilitate seamless transportation services for the region’s residents,” said Wingo. “I would like to commend everyone that has been involved in making this project a reality. It will be a beautiful addition to the DuBois area.”
Jennie Louwerse, deputy secretary for multimodal transportation for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, was on hand to celebrate the milestone.
“Some people are kind of suspect, they’re like groundbreaking? It looks like there’s been construction ongoing here,” said Louwerse. “Well, here at ATA, they believe in getting things done. Demolition has already occurred, clean slate. We’re moving forward with a new facility. I always love all the renderings because it visualizes for all of you what the new facility will look like, but let’s not forget what the old facility looked like, because this transformation is transformational. There’s lots of things at these events. I tell people, you need to stop and celebrate, and congratulate each other for the board and for the local officials.”
Louwerse thanked those involved in getting to this step, which she called a major accomplishment, because there are a lot of moving pieces.
“At the end of the day, as has been mentioned, we are doing this for the local constituents, getting people to the market, getting people to their jobs. That can’t be forgotten,” said Louwerse.
Louwerse said that the project is bringing $25 million-plus into this local economy. The project received more than $20 million in federal funding and approximately $5 million in state funds.
“I love that (ATA Chief Operating Officer) Dessa (Chittester) introduced all of the contractors in the room, because what that says is those are local firms bringing jobs to this area, constructing something, again, that will benefit these two counties, but beyond,” said Louwerse. “Those are all incredibly exciting things. We didn’t tear down the old building just because it was old ... just because something is old does not mean it is not fully functioning for everybody born before 1980, but it was undersized, again some of that from the merger, and not energy efficient. This new facility will allow us to protect valuable capital resources, buses, our employees that, regretfully, a lot of transit agencies see accidents in snow removal. It keeps our buses free of not only the sun, but the snow in the winter.”
The new facility will also be better for the drivers, said Louwerse.
“It all ties back into the services provided to those who use it,” said Louwerse. “I was happy to see gas prices have slowly dropped a quarter in the last week or so. Again, making sure, as was mentioned, that it’s an affordable mode of transportation for those that choose to use it, or for those that have no other transportation option, are incredibly important things.
“I tell people all the time, they thank me for attending these, I am excited to attend these events. It shows we are being good stewards of the taxpayer dollars and we are doing wonderful things,” said Louwerse.
She also noted that Chief Executive Officer at Area Transportation Authority of North Central Pennsylvania Michael E. Imbrogno and Chittester “already lined up some more projects that we can invest state and federal dollars in for this region. I’m very happy to be working with both of them on those initiatives going forward.”
The Area Transportation Authority of North Central Pennsylvania (ATA) is governed by a Board of Directors consisting of 11 members representing each incorporating county. Board members are appointed by the county commissioners and in numbers generally representing the distribution of population throughout the six counties served by ATA.
In addition to Wingo of Potter County, other board members attending on Tuesday were: Vice Chairman Harry Whiteman, Elk County; Secretary William Setree, Jefferson County; Richard Castonguay, Clearfield County; Charles Allen, Clearfield County; Michael Galluzzi, Clearfield County; and Mark Adams, Jefferson County. Those not in attendance were: Treasurer David Wolfe, Elk County, and Julie Fenton, Clearfield County.
Prime contractors for the project include: General trades contractor – Leonard S. Fiore, Inc. Altoona; HVAC contractor – Hranec Sheet Metal, Inc. Uniontown; plumbing contractor – Renick Brothers Construction Co. Slippery Rock; electrical contractor – ELCO Electrical Company, Inc. Ridgway.
The new facility will be the operations and maintenance hub for ATA’s southern division serving Clearfield and Jefferson counties. The facility will be the base for all ATA employees operating out of these counties and contain administrative offices for staff that oversee the operations in Clearfield and Jefferson counties. The facility will provide an increased amount of indoor storage for ATA vehicles. It will also provide an environment for safe and efficient vehicle preventive maintenance and repair, fueling, and cleaning. This facility will help ATA further its mission of providing safe and affordable transportation for the residents of Clearfield and Jefferson counties.
The target date for completion of the project is June 2024.