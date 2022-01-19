DuBOIS — A recent discussion between local officials concerning all-terrain vehicle ridership in Clearfield and Elk counties was detailed at Monday’s Sandy Township Supervisors’ meeting.
Township Manager Shawn Arbaugh said he and Supervisor Kevin Salandra were invited to attend this ATV meeting last Friday to discuss how the township might be able to be part of that group.
“Especially what they’re looking to do is to see if Treasure Lake would be willing to open ATV use up in their campground area,” said Arbaugh. “If that were the case, they would then approach Sandy Township, Horton Township, and I believe one other township, to see if we could connect that campground to Elk County and the trail systems they have up there.”
Arbaugh said Visit Clearfield County Executive Director and Marketing Director Josiah Jones is spearheading the project on behalf of the entities in Clearfield County.
“We’re kind of waiting back to see what happens with Treasure Lake,” said Arbaugh. “But Treasure Lake did indicate that they were going to talk to their board (Monday) and then next Monday at the public meeting to discuss the concept of kind of creating that trailhead for ATVs at that location. And then they would approach Sandy Township to see if we would be willing to open up some roadways to allow that trail to move forward.”
“They have somebody that’s very active up in the Kersey area, in the St. Marys area,” said Salandra. “They’ve been able to (in) Jay Township, Fox Township and Benezette Township, I think all of the roads are open, all township roads. And they’re not advocating opening all of our roads, they just want to connect some trails.”
Supervisor Barry Abbott said, “Out at the campground, are we talking about the area where the four corners come together ... the area before we get to the campground or into the campground?”
“I think Barry, they really want to focus on the campground so that folks could have like a staging area, stay overnight, and then get on their ATVs from the campground and then get up to Elk County and Benezette and all the trail systems throughout that area,” said Arbaugh. “I think that’s their intention, really is to have kind of Treasure Lake campgrounds the main hub to start from.”
“That orange gate that’s on the backside, I can’t think of the name of that road that it comes out on,” said Salandra. “I think they’d want to go through the campground and come out onto that road. And from what Ed Clark said, there’s about 4 acres back there that Treasure Lake isn’t using. And he said they’d be able to open that up for parking and you could leave from there, and I think have access from Treasure Lake directly to that road. And it wouldn’t be going through any other private property right there.”