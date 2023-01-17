DuBOIS — DuBois Area United Way Co-Chairmen Neil Hanes and Ed Yahner, along with Executive Director Herm Suplizio, announced on Monday that the annual campaign has reached its $350,000 goal for 2023.
Hanes, acknowledging that the goal took a little longer to reach this year than past years, said he attributes some of that to the fact that some businesses and other organizations have to wait until the end of the year to set their next year’s budget.
“I mean times are kind of tough right now for some businesses,” said Hanes. “I feel like they just needed to wait until the end to figure out a better figure on what they can give that is responsible for their business.”
Yahner, agreeing with Hanes on that thought, said, “I want to thank the DuBois and Brockway areas, encompassing Clearfield and Jefferson counties, for the generosity and the enthusiasm that they created for the campaign — just a lot of great individuals that always step up and always make things happen. We’re grateful for the continued support and really it will almost certainly change lives and it will really help those that need the most amount of help. We’re really happy that we had that kind of support in 2023.”
“It’s true what they say, this community is small but mighty,” said Hanes. “And when there was a need, we all came together and we succeeded. We met our goal, and because of that generosity, that money is going to go toward helping over 20,000 local community members through these agencies that we support. That’s significant.”
Suplizio praised Hanes, who also just started his first year as the United Way’s associate director, for doing an excellent job after being put “right into the frying pan,” and also thanked Yahner for taking time out of his busy schedule to work on the campaign.
“I also want to thank all of the United Way board members for all of their help and, obviously, the whole community stepped up,” said Suplizio. “It’s a great giving community. I think we’ve seen that time in and time out that they really step up when the need is there. It was another trying year but hopefully everyone has seen the need and it’s nice to see people step up to the plate and really do the best for the less fortunate in our area.”
“I want to personally shout out to Toni Butler and Bobbie Shaffer because I started in September and like Herm said, I got put right into the fire,” said Hanes. “Toni and Bobbie really helped me with a learning foundation to dive right into it, so I want to say thank you to them.”
Yahner also congratulated Hanes on his drive to reach the campaign goal.
“He (Hanes) really took the bull by the horns and got this thing rolling and it’s real impressive,” said Yahner. “It’s a lot of work to do in a very short amount of time and you dragged it over the finish line. And that’s what it’s all about, finishing strong. I’m really happy for you and the agency, and particularly our agency members. They’re the real winners here.”
Now that the campaign is over, Hanes said he is relaunching the DuBois Area United Way Facebook page.
“I’m going to call it, ‘Follow My Travels,’” said Hanes. “This year I’m going to team up with all these agencies that we team up with, and I’m going to go out to their events and I’m going to volunteer my time and I’m going to take videos of it, and I just want to show the community. I want to reconnect the community and show them where the money is going rather than just telling them.”
This year’s member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council – Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. – Reitz Theater, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
The following is a list of more donors to date:
- Cooper Tire & Auto
- Paris Co.
- First Commonwealth Bank
- Northwest Savings Bank
- Nextier Bank
- JCPenney
- Falls Creek Eagles #965
- Pittsburgh Foundation
- Symmco
- Nelson’s Golden Years
- Seven Mountains Media
- AmeriHealth Caritas
- Georgino Industrial Supply
- Brockway Sportsman’s Association
- Mr. & Mrs. Chuck Meier
- James D. Curtis, C.L.U
- Mr. & Mrs. Edward Sikora
- Ms. Martha Clark
- Peggy Caruso & Bob Hallstrom
- The John Noble Family
- Mr. & Mrs. Donald Ord
- Mr. & Mrs. Frederick Wesdock
- Mr. & Mrs. Richard Johnson