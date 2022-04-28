DuBOIS — The announcement of a $900,000 state grant being awarded to the City of DuBois for construction of a new fire station was made at Wednesday’s meeting of the nine-member DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Committee.
In a press release, state Rep. Mike Armanini, R-Clearfield/Elk, also announced the grant, which is through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).
“Protecting citizens, their families and their homes is the first priority of government,” said Armanini, who supported the grant application. “This grant will help ensure the City of DuBois has the facility it needs in order that our firefighters and first responders can be there when called.”
Armanini, in his press release, also said the grant will be used to fund land acquisition for the project and the construction of a state-of-the-art fire station complete with meeting rooms, bunk rooms, day facilities, apparatus bays and a training room.
In its recent recommendation for consolidation, the DuBois/Sandy Township fire subcommittee has stated that when going from nine stations to five stations, the new city will be combining stations and have to build at least two and put an addition on one existing fire hall.
“As the City of DuBois and Sandy Township move forward with their plans to consolidate, I’m pleased to have helped secure this grant,” said Armanini. “I’m gratified the administration saw its value to the safety and protection of residents, families and their property.”
On Wednesday, fire subcommittee Chairman John “Herm” Suplizio, who is also the city manager, said the subcommittee members will discuss the grant at one of their upcoming meetings. He noted that it is a 50-50 matching grant.
“We’re excited about this $900,000 grant. I think it will be the starting point of this consolidation,” Suplizio said outside of the meeting. “Obviously, the fire subcommittee has to get together and figure out where it’s going to be best used. But, we think it’s something to move the community into the future.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, the consolidation committee approved forwarding the fire subcommittee’s recommendations to the 10-member DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, who will meet on Monday at the DuBois City Building, 16 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois.
The fire subcommittees three of four remaining tasks and recommendations include:
- Locations and number of fire stations from nine to five. As of today, those stations would be located at Route 255, as close as possible to the front gate at Treasure Lake; First Street; Main Street; Dixon Avenue; Maple Avenue.
- Equipment and deployment — reducing 21 pieces of equipment to 15, resulting in a 29 percent reduction in fire apparatus.
- Budget and capital issues
Following the fire subcommittee’s recommendation and approval by the nine-member consolidation committee, the DuBois/Sandy Township Joint Board, at their March 21 meeting, approved the first fire subcommittee task, and that was that the new City of DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will operate as one department with multiple stations.
Codes/Zoning Subcommittee draft of ordinance layout
Codes/Zoning subcommittee member Zac Lawhead, speaking on behalf of Chairman Dan Kohlhepp, who was absent, noted that they submitted their proposed 450-chapter layout of the ordinances to the consolidation committee at their meeting on April 13.
“It kind of gives a wide open, where you can add more down the road for future additions of ordinances or anything, really, you can put in there. There’s only about 46 chapters right now that are used,” said Lawhead. “Our committee has gone over it, added some. We’ve reviewed a lot with the other committees, taken their recommendations ... so everybody has received that. (At) the last nine-member board meeting, asked for any comments ... we did not see anything back. So at this time, we’re asking that it be forwarded to the 10-member (joint board) for their review and recommendations and possible approval.”
The consolidation committee approved forwarding the codes/zoning subcommittee recommendations to the joint board.
For those from the public who would like to find contact information for members of the committee and the joint board and meeting minutes and agendas, they can visit the City of DuBois website at https://duboispa.gov/ or the township’s website at https://sandytownship.net/.