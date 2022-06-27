FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport is having “employee trials and tribulations right now,” according to Manager Bob Shaffer.
“We’ve lost two employees over the past month,” Shaffer said at last Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Airport Authority meeting. “When we come back to line service employees, we have three that are currently with us. They’re all three long-term employees and being supplemented by myself.
“I can tell you that our current starting wage, we’ve not had any success in getting anybody to walk in the door,” said Shaffer. “And we continue to try to work on that and work through that to see what our options are. And the executive and finance committee is having a meeting coming up on this. But we will continue to try to keep the airport operational, and I have no doubt that we can through these good months, but when it comes to the winter months, we need more employees, and we continue to try to work on that.”
“If you know of anybody that might be interested in a job at the airport, bring them to Bob,” said authority Chairman Jay Chamberlin. He noted that the airport passed out applications at DuBois Community Days, but no one has applied at this point. “We desperately need people. We can’t operate the airport with such a minimum crew. It’s a dire situation.”
“Everywhere I go, everybody is having to make decisions on how to raise wages to keep employees and what necessary services and/or what do I replace with mechanical robot, whatever I can do,” said authority member Jeff Ginther. “This is a nationwide, probably a Western society issue. Europe’s having the same throes and woes. We’re having them. So short of paying people more money, I don’t know what our other options are at this time, but just putting it out there.”
Authority member Joe Varacallo said not only is trying to find somebody for these positions, but they also have to pay particular attention to the fact there’s about a six-month training period.
“And six months from now brings us into winter,” said Varacallo. “So that six-month lag time puts the fire in us right now. And so I’m looking forward to our meeting in July to try to resolve it the best we can.”