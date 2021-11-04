DuBOIS — City of DuBois and Sandy Township officials reacted to voters’ approval of the consolidation referendum in Tuesday’s election.
Voters in Sandy Township said yes to consolidation by a vote of 1,574-1,541, while DuBois voters supported consolidation by a vote of 1,228-536, according to unofficial results released by Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham. The question placed on the ballot had to pass in both municipalities in order to consolidate the two municipalities into a new third class city.
Graham said certification of the results will not happen until the entire vote count is completed including the write-ins. The county must certify to the state by Nov. 22.
The referendum question previously failed in the township in 1989, 1995 and 2002.
“I’m glad at the number of people that turned out to vote to voice their opinion,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “For me it was an exciting night of just seeing how the vote was going and getting to the polling locations and talking to different folks out and about. It narrowly passed by 33 votes, and we look forward to moving forward with the City of DuBois to do what’s best for this community as a whole. We want to do what’s best for old Sandy and old DuBois and make it a great community moving forward.”
Township Supervisors’ Chairman Kevin Salandra noted that he stated from the beginning of the entire process that he is in favor of consolidation because he believes it will benefit the residents and the area in the future.
“I am disappointed that the citizens voted to consolidate as a city, because there are too many unknowns and unresolved issues at this time,” said Salandra. “Some of the potential pitfalls of a city may be able to be corrected by subsequently forming a home rule charter. Some of the other issues may be able to be resolved, but other issues may not work out as hoped. As elected officials, I am sure the Board of Supervisors and City Council will work together to move things forward as required. We need to quickly investigate the process for forming a home rule charter in the future in order that all of the appropriate steps can be taken, if that is the route that is chosen. We have a lot of work to do in a short amount of time, and I look forward to completing that work with all involved.”
Supervisor Sam Mollica, who initiated the ballot question to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot after the majority of the supervisors halted the home rule charter process in June, citing what they called disappointing survey results on consolidation, said he was very pleased to see that the referendum passed after the previous three attempts had failed.
“This is a new beginning for the DuBois/Sandy area,” said Mollica. “It’s time to forget about past differences and work to form a more efficient government.”
Mollica thanked everyone who helped to get the consolidation question on the ballot, as well as the Gray Family Foundation for paying for the return of the Pennsylvania Economy League to answer questions about the initiative.
“It’s a very exciting time for this area,” said DuBois City Mayor Ed Walsh. “It’s going to be a process, but I’m up for the task myself, along with the city council and (manager) Herm (Suplizio). We look forward to working with the new community and the new government.”
Walsh said he wasn’t really surprised by the favorable vote in both the city and the township. According to a poll of city-township residents that was conducted earlier in the year, Walsh said the poll was “worth its weight in gold, with give or take two percentage points, which is what that poll does, they were spot on.”
“I think it’s going to be the greatest thing,” Walsh added. “It’s going to put DuBois on the map and I look forward for the next couple of years leading the community in the right direction.”
Barry Abbott, of Treasure Lake, who also was elected as a new supervisor on Tuesday and helped with the petition process, said he was “humbled to be elected as a supervisor to be part of the development of the new form of government with the passage of consolidation.” He thanked township residents for having faith in him and looks forward to moving toward the future, with both municipalities bringing their strengths to the table, as well as including Treasure Lake’s input in the process.
The two governing bodies have to enter into a consolidation agreement within one year after the election is certified, according to PA Boundary Change Law Section 737. That agreement is required to include:
- Financial arrangements
- Develop transition plan and schedule for elected officers.
- Provide for common administration and uniform enforcement of ordinances.
- Provide for uniform tax system.
The agreement must mandate full implementation of the consolidation plan within four years following the date of certification.
Arbaugh said the first immediate step in the process is “to really sit down with the City of DuBois and understand where we’re at today, what projects we have going on and lined up. We both have a lot of infrastructure projects that are scheduled and on track for the next two years, and so it’s important we’re not creating any new projects and understanding what we have on the books currently.” He said it will be important to understand what that looks like.
Arbaugh and city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio know the day-to-day details of how everything functions and they have a good understanding of their municipality’s operations.
“It’ll be pivotal that we sit down and try to figure out how we can integrate everything moving forward,” said Arbaugh.
The second step is for the two municipalities to meet with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, said Arbaugh, in order to understand what steps and what help they could provide, along with any financial assistance they could provide through this process.
“I think we’ll definitely want them (DCED) involved through the process,” said Arbaugh. “First of all, the DCED may be able to give us grant money to help alleviate some costs of a transition, so that’ll be very helpful for that end of things.”
Additionally, Arbaugh said the DCED has worked with other municipalities in the past through this process.
“They’re well adept at knowing exactly what steps we should take and where we should be at, and hopefully give us a nice plan and timeline to accomplish the specific goals to further the consolidation forward,” said Arbaugh.
The Pennsylvania Economy League, which conducted the DuBois-Sandy Township consolidation study, is not involved at this point, he said.
“I know some of the supervisors and residents were disappointed with the study, in general, so I’m not sure they’ll be involved moving forward,” Arbaugh said. “But right now, we’re just focusing on DCED and our solicitor for guidance moving forward.”
Arbaugh said he is not sure moving forward if there will be open meetings or if they will work in committee-type level meetings, and then come back to the public meetings with information and decisions to be made.
“I’m really hoping to get some guidance from DCED and our solicitor on that aspect of it,” said Arbaugh.
Upon hearing the news that consolidation passed, Arbaugh stated that “all of the employees are nervous — everybody, both entities. They don’t know. It’s a new realm we’re stepping into and they’re not sure what’s going on. I’d just like to say myself and the board of supervisors will work extremely hard at making sure everybody keeps a position in that new realm that wants to be part of that new government. And I’m committed to that. Our board of supervisors is committed to that. We want to make sure that everybody has a position and has a job moving forward.”
Arbaugh noted that the earliest a new governing body could take over would be Jan. 1, 2024, while the latest could happen on Jan. 1, 2026.
“So in one of those elections (prior to the above dates), they vote a new governing body into place,” said Arbaugh.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio was unavailable for comment.