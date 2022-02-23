DuBOIS — Sandy Township officials are supporting a project to dedicate two bridges on Route 255 in the name of two area Vietnam veterans.
Joe Woods, of the Marine Corps League, has circulated a petition for naming the bridge over Sandy Lick Creek on Route 255, north of Sabula Lake, in dedication of Norman Tinker, who was serving in the U.S. Army when he was killed in action in Vietnam. Woods has also circulated a petition for the bridge over Narrows Creek on Route 255 to be dedicated in the name of Dennis Reasinger, who was serving in the U.S. Army when he was killed in action in Vietnam.
Woods, at Monday’s township supervisors’ meeting, said, “We put this project through for ourselves ... about a year ago, and so far, once we found out all the hoops and that we had to jump over, we took it and started with it. We got petitions signed right now. We probably got a couple hundred names for the petitions. These people need to be acknowledged so that people know what happened and the people they have around the township area and the DuBois area too, that put their lives down for these people.”
The supervisors unanimously approved their support of the project and will send letters requesting the dedications to state Rep. Mike Armanini, state Sen. Cris Dush and the Clearfield County Commissioners.
2022 Military Equipment Request
In other matters, the supervisors approved a resolution to request military equipment for display at the Sandy Township Recreational Park.
“It was a longer process than we thought to make an application for this equipment, but this is the final piece needed and we can submit the application,” said township Manager Shawn Arbaugh. “(Township Engineer) Mike (Haynes) has done a great job plotting everything out, getting all the specs and design requirements done for this memorial we want to do, especially the Purple Heart. And this would be another piece we have laid out up there. So I just wanted to get permission to move forward with this.”
At the Nov. 1, 2021, meeting of the supervisors, Arbaugh said that the township received a letter from Chapter 519, Military Order of the Purple Heart, an organization which is seeking donations to help with the purchase and installation of a monument at the field.
“This monument will be a significant attraction for the veterans who sacrificed their lives and blood as combat wounded veterans in service to their country,” Military Order of the Purple Heart Commander Joe Woods previously said.
The Chapter 519, Military Order of the Purple Heart, is made up of all local combat wounded veterans and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
At the Nov. 15, 2021, supervisors’ meeting, Arbaugh said he looked through the budget to see if the township had any unallocated monies that they could put forth for the donation requested for the monument at the park. He said in the seminars/conferences for elected officials portion of the budget, there is $1,500 that wasn’t used. Arbaugh recommended that the township do a budget transfer to allocate that money toward the donation for this monument, and the supervisors approved.