DuBOIS — The USCAA Small College World Series, being held this week in DuBois, has been good for the local economy, according to city officials.
“It’s been going real well,” city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said at Monday’s council meeting. “I will tell you this...a lot of the eateries seem to be extremely busy. I had a busload pull into Charlie’s yesterday, so they didn’t really even start till today (Monday). Frank’s Pizza last night (Sunday), there was a whole busload trying to get trays of pizza.”
“I will say this and I can’t mention the company’s name, but I talked to a manager today from one of the local companies that said he can’t put a definite money value on it, but his sales for the week last year and again already starting today (Monday), (are) upwards of $50,000 to $75,000 in business, because of it (world series),” said Mayor Eddie Walsh. “You walk around a store today and there were three buses of kids just going crazy. They’re spending a lot of money in our community ... just the whole process of why we (city) started this.”
“It’s already been said, but it’s exciting to see the restaurants and the hotels filled up this week, great job to everybody that goes into putting this together for the community,” said Councilman Shane Dietz.
New ball field
At the May 2 meeting, the council also authorized the city manager to bid out for a new softball field project at the city park around where the football field is located. Monday, Suplizio said KTH Architects is working on the design of the proposed new softball field. It was noted that the city received a grant to fund the project.
“Obviously, nothing to the magnitude of the ones that we have now, but it’ll definitely be nice,” said Suplizio. “When we do something, something’s going to give and the football field will go away. We’ve been looking, if everybody knows that we have the property, which would be behind the diner (former DuBois Diner on West DuBois Avenue) and it would be outside the fence of the third ward ball field. So we’re going to try to get that at the same time. If we can take some of the field that we take out of the (city) park, maybe we can put it in there (behind the former DuBois Diner). And I know (city Engineer) Chris (Nasuti) is looking into maybe designing something like that, where maybe we can have a little soccer field, half a football field, or maybe get a full football left, we’ll have to look at it.
“I wanted to let everyone know that will go into play with the softball field because obviously some of the dirt has to come out, maybe we can kind of level it out,” said Suplizio. “If you go over there and look behind the diner, it’s just not level, our field in the football field is pretty level. So we’re going to look to maybe see if we could do something there.”
With a new softball field in the city park, it was noted at a work session last week that the city will have to find a new location for the basketball courts.
Memorial Day
The city approved a proclamation for Memorial Day on May 30.
Blue Mass
Suplizio also announced the service for first responders to be held at noon May 22 at St. Catherine’s Church. The public is invited.