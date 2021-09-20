PHILIPSBURG — Motorcyclist enthusiasts are bringing a documentary ‘On Any Sunday’ to the Rowland Theatre for a special event on Oct. 3.
The film, a documentary exploring motorcycle sport, celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Shelby Bloom coordinated with a variety of local organizations to bring the film to the local theatre.
For Bloom and her husband Denny, racing is in the blood. Her husband raced bikes in the early 70s, and Bloom herself is from a race car family.
“Racing was in the blood, just something we did,” she said. “Over those years, the movie, ‘On Any Sunday,’ was something that (my husband) talked about all the time.”
The pair traveled this summer to Ohio for the American Motorcyclist Association Vintage Motorcycle Days. While at the event, they came across a tent highlighting the 50th anniversary of the film. Bloom noticed a sign promoting bringing the movie to their hometown.
Bloom collected the necessary information. The local graduated with Rebecca Inlow, who happens to be a Rowland Theatre board member, and presented the idea to hold the movie in the historic theatre.
“I thought, wouldn’t it be cool to put this movie up on a giant screen?” Bloom stated. “A lot of guys would get together with their old riding buddies and just reminisce.”
As of Sept. 16, the Rowland Theatre is one of two theaters confirmed in Pennsylvania showing the movie. The film will be at 4 p.m. Tickets can be found online at www.OnAnySunday50th.com. The cost is $12.
The local area is popular for motorcyclists, according to Bloom. A few have made names for themselves in the motocross world.
“Our area is a big district for the American Motorcyclist Association,” Bloom said, “and we have so much history here.”
As time progressed, the event evolved. Organizers began wondering what North Front Street would look like with motorcycles lining the street.
When Bloom met up with Inlow and Elliot Lauder of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, a plan began to form. With the support of the PRC, a cruise-in took shape, scheduled to begin before the movie at 1 p.m.
Organizers have reached out to various motorcyclist-centric groups in the area. Accommodating a crowd shouldn’t be a problem. Many bikers are accustomed to parking a lot of bikes in a small area.
“When I contacted the club from the American Legion in Clearfield, I said I needed a couple volunteers to oversee making sure these get parked and that it’s done in an orderly fashion,” Bloom stated. “The guy chuckled, and he said 99% of the people that ride on a regular basis know how to do it.”
The event kept growing with new ideas. There will also be a display of vintage motorcycles in the theatre, according to Bloom.
“I’ve invited different people that I know have unusual vintage dirt bikes and that kind of stuff,” she said. “We’re not limiting it. I’ve encouraged some of those people to bring those bikes and display them because guys that like motorcycles like just about any kind of motorcycle.”
There will be a few food vendors, a winery, and hopefully music for the event. A representative from the AMA will be present in case people want to join the association.
Bloom has been happy watching the event evolve and gain more involvement from the community.
“I’m just so excited because I can bring two things that I love: the Rowland Theatre, which since I’ve been a kid I’ve loved that theater, and the movie that I’ve grown up with and the motorcycles,” Bloom said.
Bloom was hoping for a Sunday to show the film. Not just because of the movie reference, but Sunday’s are also a popular day for dirt-bike riding. The movie is well known within the motorcyclist community, particularly those over 40.
“It just had such a huge impact, and it brought to light motorcycles to so many kinds of people across the world,” Bloom stated.