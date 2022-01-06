DuBOIS — A fire caused extensive damage to a house located at 144 Hungry Hollow Road Wednesday afternoon, according to Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department Chief Rob Burgeson.
Firefighters were called to a reported structure fire at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Upon their arrival, smoke and fire could be seen coming from the second floor of the home, said Burgeson.
One of the two people who lived there was able to self-extricate out of a second-story window, he said, while the other resident was able to escape the fire through the front door.
Unfortunately, said Burgeson, numerous pets died in the fire.
A woman was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois, but Burgeson was not sure of the extent of the injuries although he did not believe they were serious.
In addition to Sandy Township, firefighters from Rockton, Falls Creek and Penfield fire departments also responded.
"Everyone did a pretty good job," said Burgeson. He said there were no water supply or manpower issues.
The cause of the fire has been ruled accidental.
Burgeson called the home a "total loss" and estimated that the uninsured home sustained $150,000 in damage.
Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours.