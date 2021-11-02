REYNOLDSVILLE — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole Thursday, causing parts of Reynoldsville to lose power.
DuBois-based state police reported Arthur H. Null, 27, of DuBois, crashed into a utility pole in the area of North Fourth Street near the intersection with Mable Street. Null was driving a 2004 Chevy Silverado when he began to drift off the side of the road and into the poll, police said.
The poll was knocked on its side, causing power lines to fall on the road and resulting in a power outage for parts of town. Penelec assisted on scene with the power lines.
According to the press release from police, the cause of the accident was suspected to be related to alcohol and distracted driving.
The Reynoldsville Fire Department responded to the scene, extraditing Null from the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries and was transported by the Reynoldsville Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Zimmerman Towing also responded to the scene, assisting with the removal of the truck.
Null was cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic as his primary violation. No additional charges have been filed.