ST. MARYS — An art exhibition featuring tons of local talent will open its doors to the public on Saturday.
The opening reception, which will be held from 5-9 p.m. at Gallery 29 at 50 S. St. Marys St., will benefit the Elk County Humane Society and its mission.
Gallery 29, a partnership effort between retired Elk County Catholic School art teacher Pete Winklbauer and Owner Jesse Gradl, opened in January of 2020.
Hence the name Gallery 29, Gradl was Winklbauer’s 29th student who went on to pursue teaching art.
The upcoming opening will feature six local artists: Janet Van Eerden, watercolor; Scott Wiest Sr., photography/installation; Joseph Hawkins, woodworking/sculpture; John Sidelinger, acrylic landscape and wildlife; Winklbauer, watercolor and Gradl, mixed-media photography.
Admission to the gallery is always free, said Gradl. There is more than 1,000 square feet of gallery space, and more than 100 pieces of artwork on display. A large majority of the works are for sale.
There will also be wine samples and sales by Elk Mountain Winery, and the artwork raffle that benefits the humane society.
“This show will be comprised of a wide range of local talent featuring unique styles and artistic mediums,” Gradl said. “Our gallery is always evolving and usually hosts a selection of works from local artists, as well as nationally and internationally-recognized artists.”
This particular show will showcase 100 percent local talent, said Gradl.
“I’m in a wonderful position, in which I’m able to give these artists an opportunity to showcase their work, and also rotate in a lot of pieces from my own private collection from some of the biggest names in today’s art scene,” he said.
At Gallery 29’s first group show, Winklbauer and Gradl collaborated on an artwork raffle benefiting the ECHS, he said.
“This time around, in collaboration with a few others involved, we’re planning to raffle off four pieces in total, in hopes of providing them with an even larger donation to help them carry out the wonderful work that they do on a daily basis. I’m a huge fan of their organization and what they do, and it’s an honor to assist in any way that we can,” said Gradl.
Unfortunately, shortly after Gallery 29’s opening in 2020, it had to close its doors due to the pandemic, he said.
“We were hit pretty hard with a lot of unknowns, but we’ve since opened back up, and we’re back in the swing of things with our youth and adult classes,” said Gradl. “We’re continuing that momentum with our first exhibition since reopening. We were brand new in 2020, and it almost feels like we’re brand new all over again.”
Gradl noted that these works will be on display for weeks following the reception. Gallery 29 is currently open Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Visit Gallery 29 on Facebook and www.gallerytwentynine.com. Email jesse.gradl@gmail.com for more information.