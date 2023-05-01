RIDGWAY — Despite a little rain mixed with all the sawdust flying around Ridgway Mills Campground, the 2023 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous has been deemed a huge success.
Held at this location for the second year, the internationally-recognized event welcomed nearly 100 carvers from around the world, and hundreds of thousands of spectators throughout its four days in Ridgway, said organizer Liz Boni. The 2023 showcase was a great success that brought much positive feedback from those who attended, she said.
Boni recalled one particular quote she heard from a carver this year: “The Rendezvous is the best place to meet friends you never knew.”
From mountain lions and all assets of wildlife, to dinosaurs, dragons, mermaids, motorcycles and more, the Rendezvous –in its 22nd year –has just about every kind of carving one could imagine.
Chainsaw masters from around the world attend, such as Raimondas Uždravis of Kaunas, Lithuania, who commented that “it is an honor” for him to carve at an event like this.
Justin Driver, a Kentucky carver, said there is “never a shortage of fun” at the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous.
“I just like hanging out with my carving family,” he said. “We are a unique bunch.”
Jason Alger of Artist Timber in Hudsonville, Michigan, attended the event for the first time this year.
“We will definitely be back,” he said. “As a carver, I was inspired, and have all sorts of new ideas to try. We were able to meet some legends in the carving world. It was a great time –we learned a lot, and saw some incredible carvings by truly amazing artists.”
Ridgway natives like Rick Boni –also one of the original organizers and creators of the Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous –of course wouldn’t miss it for the world.
“The quality of talent and art at this event is top of the heap,” he said. “Several award-winning chainsaw artists, from world-class veterans to upcoming champions, keep bringing carving art to higher levels of artistic freedom. I’m happy to be a part of it.”
Dawna Ceriani, of T&D Carvings in Brockport, has been attending the Rendezvous for nearly 20 years. This one, she said, was remarkable.
“The older I get and the longer I do this, I realize our community is made up of extraordinary people with remarkable talent. Carving is my normal, everyday life, but it’s always really eye-opening (to see) how extraordinary the carving community is when we come together from all over to meet at the Rendezvous.
“The hard work put into developing these skills, and bringing it to the artistic level we see here, is just mind blowing.”
Scott Leederman of Texas, who has a particular passion for wildlife and animal carvings, called the event “a family reunion for chainsaw artists.”
The Rendezvous is also known to welcome artists fans may have already seen on the television screen, such as Sam Bowsher from the United Kingdom, who has been featured on the Discovery channel competition “A Cut Above,” among others.
Several carvers also revved up during Saturday afternoon’s quick-carve competition, where artists had just 90 minutes to create a masterpiece in front of an audience. The competition was followed by an auction where carvers could sell their work.
Musicians, as well as an estimated 50 art and craft and food truck vendors, also graced the Ridgway Mills Campground throughout the weekend.
Kelly Carver, founder of the Gypsy Wagon Food Truck, attended the Rendezvous for the first time this year.
“What a wonderful way to showcase chainsaw carvers from all over the world, and welcome them to our beautiful part of rural Pennsylvania,” she said.
Specializing in New Orleans-themed and other cuisine dishes like jambalaya, street corn and loaded fries, Carver said the Rendezvous crowd was “very enthusiastic” despite weather conditions.
The 2024 Chainsaw Carvers Rendezvous is set for April 24-27.
Visit www.chainsawrendezvous.org.