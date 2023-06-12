PENFIELD — Church and community members recently gathered to celebrate the return of a special piece of history at Penfield United Methodist Church.
What was originally Penfield Methodist Episcopal Church was started in 1872, said Trustees Chairwoman Debbie Michuck. The church was torn down a century later in 1972, and the current building came to fruition.
The church’s bell, which was “once lost and now is found,” was rededicated during a ceremony on Sunday, May 28, following a years-long journey back to its original home. Everyone who contributed to bringing this project to fruition was invited to attend. The dedication was followed by an appreciation potluck.
The bell itself was made in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1887, and somehow found its way back there over the years. In 2016, the church was contacted about its original bell, and a road trip was arranged to recover it from Maryland, and it was refurbished in eastern Pennsylvania.
“It set for three years in a wooden box under the church’s pavilion,” said Debbie, until Jack Michuck –her father-in-law- took the project on himself, gathering support from area companies “to offset the cost of constructing the housing for it, and memorialize it for on the church property.”
Jack Michuck died in June 2022, but his daughter-in-law, along with the Penfield United Methodist Church congregation and community supporters, helped to ensure his hard work was completed.
Randy Hall, former pastor of the church, is credited for locating the bell and helping to get it back to its home church. In addition, Debbie commended Ken and Sue Keefer for transporting the bell from Penfield to Allentown to be refurbished, then back to PUMC.
Although the bell no longer rings and is there for observation, its presence represents a vital part of the church and community. People in the Penfield area hold memories of the bell ringing throughout their lifetime.
“It represents our church’s origin and where we began,” Debbie said. “We commemorated it, and gave it to the glory of God.”
Accompanied by a bronzed plaque donated by Joe Nedza of Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home and the Penfield Firemen, the bell sits in front of the church on Bennetts Valley Highway, housed by a sturdy cement structure. Catalone Pipe and Supply Co. of Clearfield donated the cement for the foundation; J.M. DeLullo Stone Sales of Kersey, the limestone; and Mac Metal Sales of Brookville, the metal roof and trim.
“The community members came together to make this happen,” Debbie said.
PUMC thanks all of the other local businesses and individuals that gave time and supplies, including:
- Lowe’s of DuBois –building materials, lumber, siding, paint
- Bricen Towing of Penfield –forklifting the bell for transport, and placement into the structure that houses it
- Todd Kunes of DuBois –builder of the bell structure
- Mac Metal Sales of Brookville for the metal roof and trim
- Ray Goldinger of Penfield –miscellaneous items and help