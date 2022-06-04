DuBOIS — Marlene Roy, 74, who has been a resident at St. Michael Terrace in DuBois since day one, is recollecting on the memories and experiences she has had there over the past 40 years.
Property Manager Brenda Reitz said the first tenants moved into St. Michael Terrace in 1982, with 106 residents moving in at the time. Now, the facility is celebrating its 40-year anniversary in the community.
Things looked pretty different back then, recalled Roy, as the resident population was older than it is now.
St. Michael Terrace, a rental assisted mid-rise apartment complex on West Long Avenue, currently welcomes people 62 and older, or people 18 and older who are handicapped or have a disability. There are also different levels based on income, so age of the residents varies, said Reitz.
There were so many applications when the facility first opened, Reitz said, that people were chosen out of a random drawing.
Roy, in her early 30s when she moved in, said there have always been many activities offered to the residents that they have enjoyed, such as crafts, music, card groups and bingo, a regular favorite, to name a few.
"In the beginning, we had this country western group that came once a month," Roy says.
She also recalled having "floor captains" who have kept an eye on their floor of the facility over the years.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it changed a lot of things, Roy recalls. A Catholic minister used to visit and give communion, something she hopes will return soon.
"That was an important part," she said. "A lot of people couldn't get to church any other way."
St. Michael Terrace also regularly offers a Bible study for residents, Reitz noted.
The pandemic was difficult, as residents missed the socialization and human interaction with one another. Some, understandably, still seem hesitant to venture back into social activities, said Roy.
The craft room was always around, too, said Roy, and a big part of the terrace. The residents regularly make crafts, and the terrace hosts craft shows to raise funds, said Reitz.
Being one of the younger residents when she moved in, Roy said it has been hard as her fellow residents have passed away over the years, referring to them as "members of the family."
"When one passes away, you feel the loss. It's like having 100 and some brothers and sisters," she said. "I have made a lot of very nice friends."
One wouldn't know it by speaking with her, but Roy is considered legally blind.
"We used to have a handicapped group here," she says. "We would talk about the issues, or new devices that came out for people with a disability. People don't always understand - it helped to get with a group, and have people relate to and encourage you."
Roy was extremely commendable of the staff at St. Michael Terrace, saying that the property managers have always been helpful with any issues, and the maintenance crew is quick to fix anything that might be malfunctioning.
Reitz noted that St. Michael Terrace also has a residents association.
"They decide what to do, and they can hold activities they want; management supports that," she said.
The terrace is also known for welcoming visitors and presenters, such as Penn State students who come in and work with individuals with disabilities, or people who provide entertainment or informational presenters, said Reitz.
The community has always been very kind to them, she said. Both people and businesses are known to donate, such as items for the craft room. Lowe's donated benches for every floor in the building, and Walmart Supercenter provided the television for the community room.
The public is also very supportive of the craft shows, said Reitz, bringing in enough funds to do things like resurface pool tables or purchase all new chairs.
Transportation has never been a worry, either, said Roy. There are always buses in front of the DuBois facility, ready to take residents to drug stores, grocery stores, medical appointments, etc.
"Most of us don't drive, and some of us don't have any family to get us where we want to go," Roy said, noting that she is one of those people.
St. Michael Terrace sets out to foster and promote independence among the residents, Reitz said, something very important to their confidence and well-being.
"People are in a transitional part of life when they come here," she said. "They still want their independence. and they have that here. If they need some sort of assistance, we have aides and nurses that can come in and help them."
Pharmacies also will come in and make things more convenient for residents, like offering the flu shot or COVID booster shot on site, Roy said.
"It saves me a lot of anxiety, just staying here for things," she said.
Roy recalls there being many more stores to visit in downtown DuBois many years ago, she says, and buildings that are no longer there, like the old Avenue Theater that was torn down. Roy noted she enjoys going to the DuBois Mall for exercise.
There is always something for residents to do, whether its gathering together for a meal, visiting the library or playing pool or cards, Reitz said.
St. Michael Terrace distributes a monthly newsletter, said Reitz, and also celebrates everyone's birthday with a gathering in the community room. There are also annual holiday gatherings.
"We give everyone the opportunity, and encourage them to get out and attend activities," she said.
Safety is also essential at St. Michael Terrace. There are plenty of cameras around to give tenants a feeling of security and safety. Each apartment is also equipped with medical alarms, said Reitz.
"It's comfortable when you feel safe," Roy added.
Reitz also recalled the increase in convenient services throughout the years, such as the delivery and pickup services available nowadays. And, everything going from being on paper to now, computerized, and faster.
The Council of Human Dignity, which owns the building, as well as Reitz, presented Roy with a plaque and handmade purple wreath for all of her years of residency there. The wreath was made by a St. Michael Terrace resident in the craft room. These gifts brought Roy to tears, said Reitz. There was also a pizza party in honor of the anniversary.
"There are great people who come in here," Reitz said. "They have formed bonds over time. This is our community."
Living at St. Michael Terrace for 40 years has "been an experience," said Roy. There are many things that have made it what it is, what she considers, the best of its kind in town, including the activities, staff, spacious apartments and residents who become family.
"The independence, and the people, make this the best place to live," Roy says.