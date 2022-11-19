Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express.
Sykesville breakfast buffet
SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association will be holding a breakfast buffet on Friday, Nov. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Breakfast will include pancakes, buckwheat cakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns and French toast sticks. Cost is $8 for adults, $5 for ages 5-12, 4 and under are free. The event benefits Sykesville community projects. Craft venders will also have a few tables.
Friends of Library basket raffle
DuBOIS — A number of book-themed gift baskets are on display now at the DuBois Public Library for the Friends of the Library annual fall basket raffle. Tickets are $1 each and drawings will be held on Dec. 1. Winners need not be present. Proceeds will benefit the DuBois Public Library.
Brockport UMC hosting breakfast
BROCKPORT — The Brockport United Methodist Church at 5543 Route 219 in Brockport will be hosting a pancake, waffles and sausage breakfast, along with juice and coffee, on Dec. 3 from 8-11 a.m. The cost is a donation to support the church building maintenance fund. Baked goods will also be available for purchase.
PSU DuBois hosting Breakfast with Santa
DuBOIS – Santa and Mrs. Claus will again visit Penn State DuBois this year for the 28th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Children and families are invited to register for breakfast from 8 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Hiller Student Union. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/psudsanta. In addition to breakfast, children will have the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and tell them what they want for Christmas. Games and activities will also be available. Sponsored by the Student Government Association and organized through the Office of Student Affairs, the cost is $4 per person, with all proceeds supporting the efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. For more information, contact Ann in the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Affairs at 814-375-4760 or auw695@psu.edu.
Pet photos with Santa benefits humane society
DuBOIS — The second annual Pet Photos with Santa at the Animal Hospital of DuBois will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Gateway Humane Society. One photo will be emailed to those participating and additional photos can be purchased. For more information, call 814-375-9206.