Elk County Republicans party/meeting
WEEDVILLE — The final meeting for 2022 for the Elk County Republicans will be held from 6-8 p.m. at The Big Trout in Weedville on Tuesday, Nov. 15. There will also be a victory party for Congressman Glenn Thompson and Rep. Mike Armanini. Food will be complimentary. There will be a Christmas tree, and anyone who would like to bring a gift to be drawn may do so. Baked goods are also welcome. Those who plan to attend should notify Theresa at tar.rose@yahoo.com or Marty at mrguns12@yahoo.com
Mengle Library Reader’s Group meeting
BROCKWAY — The next meeting of the Mengle Memorial Library Reader’s Group in Brockway is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 17 at 1:15 p.m. This monthly discussion group highlights the fiction and non-fiction titles read recently by participants. The group welcomes new members and is open to everyone. Call the library for more details at 814-265-8245.
Christmas Gathering in Brockway
BROCKWAY — The 2022 Christmas Gathering in Brockway will be held from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. Nov. 17-18 at St. Tobias Center in Brockway. Lunch will include soup, sandwich and dessert — all homemade. The cost is $10. The cost is $6 for children 10 and under.
North Fork Chapter 29 Society meeting
BROOKVILLE — “Prehistoric Portages” will be presented at the upcoming North Fork Chapter 29 Society for Pennsylvania Archeology meeting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Use of canoes by the early Native Americans in Pennsylvania is often an overlooked aspect of long distance mobility, according to Jefferson County History Center Executive Director Kenneth Burkett. This program will examine both historical, geographical and artifact evidence relating to use of canoes. The meeting will be held at the Presbyterian Church’s education building on the corner of White and Main streets in Brookville. The public is invited to attend free of charge.
PSU DuBois hosting Breakfast with Santa
DuBOIS – Santa and Mrs. Claus will again visit Penn State DuBois this year for the 28th Annual Breakfast with Santa. Children and families are invited to register for breakfast from 8 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Hiller Student Union. Reservations can be made at https://tinyurl.com/psudsanta. In addition to breakfast, children will have the opportunity to meet Mr. and Mrs. Claus and tell them what they want for Christmas. Games and activities will also be available. Sponsored by the Student Government Association and organized through the Office of Student Affairs, the cost is $4 per person, with all proceeds supporting the efforts of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. For more information, contact Ann in the Penn State DuBois Office of Student Affairs at 814-375-4760 or auw695@psu.edu.