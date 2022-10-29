Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express.
Elk Country Halloween Extravaganza
BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is hosting a Halloween Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. at the Elk Country Visitor Center. Kids can enjoy crafts, games and treats. A costume parade, led by Benny the Bull Elk, will be held at 2 p.m.
St. Marys Halloween parade
ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Rotary Club will host its Halloween parade at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, at Memorial Park.
Sykesville Halloween parade
SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association will host its annual Halloween parade on Sunday, Oct. 30, with lineup at the Sykesville Fire Hall at 1:30 p.m. and parade to Stahl Park at 2 p.m. for a trunk or treat.
Brockway Halloween events
BROCKWAY — A Halloween parade will be held in Brockway on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Trick-or-treating hours will follow from 3-6 p.m. The parade is for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade.
Reynoldsville Halloween parade
REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Halloween parade will be Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 3 p.m. with trick or treat immediately following until 5 p.m.
Falls Creek Halloween parade
FALLS CREEK — The Falls Creek Halloween parade will take place Monday, Oct. 31, at 5:30 p.m. followed by trick or treat to 8 p.m.
Big Run trick or treat
BIG RUN — Big Run Borough trick-or-treating hours will be Monday, Oct. 31, from 6-8 p.m.
Sunny 106 Halloween parade
DuBOIS — Sunny 106’s annual Halloween parade will take place on Monday, Oct. 31. Children 12 and under and leashed pets are invited to march down West Long Avenue. Prizes for “Best Costume” will be awarded. Parade line up starts at 4:30 p.m. in front of Fort Worth Restaurant/Shankles Pharmacy.
Trick or treat in DuBois/Sandy Township
DuBOIS — Hours for trick-or-treating in DuBois and Sandy Township will be 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Central Fire Department Halloween parade
PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Central Fire Department’s annual Halloween parade will be held Monday, Oct. 31, at 6 p.m. Trick or treat will immediately follow from 6:30-8 p.m.
St. Marys trick or treat
ST. MARYS — City of St. Marys’ trick-or-treating hours will be from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.
Holiday Craft Fair
Treasure Lake’s Annual Holiday Craft Fair is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lakeview Lodge and Conference Center. The event is open to the public and admission is free. It’s a great place to find unique gifts and holiday decorations.
SMAHS Holiday Bazaar
The Holiday Bazaar 2022 will be held at St. Marys Area High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, featuring local vendors. Proceeds benefit the marching band, drumline, indoor and outdoor guard and dance team.
Blood drive at Penn Highlands Clearfield
CLEARFIELD — Penn Highlands Clearfield will host a Community Blood Bank blood drive on Monday, Nov. 7, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Medical Arts Building parking lot at 807 Turnpike Ave. in Clearfield. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://fourhearts.org/ or call 814-768-2497.
Veterans parade in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District will host a Veterans Parade at Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans and families are invited to participate in a parade no later than 9 a.m. that day, with departure at 9:30 a.m. The parade will travel down Pickering, Main, Valley and Jenks streets. It will enter Hickory Grove Elementary School and proceed through school grounds before exiting out the main entrance.