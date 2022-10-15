Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express.
Mengle Library Reader’s Group
BROCKWAY — The Mengle Memorial Library Reader’s Group in Brockway is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 20 at 1:15 p.m. This monthly discussion group highlights the fiction and non-fiction titles read recently by participants. The group welcomes new members and is open to everyone. Call the library for more details at 814-265-8245.
Tunes for Tots
DuBOIS — Tunes for Tots, which benefits Toys for Tots, Clearfield County, will be held Sunday, Oct. 23 at VFW Post 813, 114 Fuller St., DuBois from 2-9 p.m. The cost is $20 which includes live music, food provided by local restaurants and lots of fun. Music provided by Brandon Giuffre, Larry Walton, Alex Haines, Good Juice and The Rum Dums. Tickets available at the VFW and The Gateway Cafe. For more information, contact John Hibner at 814-590-1567.
Appreciation breakfast for veterans
CLEARFIELD – Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr. invites veterans of the 35th Senatorial District to attend a free veterans appreciation breakfast on Thursday, Oct. 27 at the VFW Post 1785. Doors will open at 8 a.m. at 1145 Industrial Park Road, with breakfast and the program to start at 8:30 a.m. Veterans are asked to RSVP by Oct. 16, online at senatorlangerholc.com/vet-breakfast-clearfield or by calling Kelley Peters at 814-266-2277.
Fall family event at Penn State DuBois
DuBOIS — A Fall Family Fun Night featuring a safe trick or treat will be held Friday, Oct. 28 from 4-7 p.m. at Penn State DuBois. The movie “Encanto” will play at 7:15 p.m. in the PAW Center Gymnasium. No registration is necessary. For more information, call 814-375-4760 or email rxs163@psu.edu.
Fall Festival at Brookville Calvary Church
BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Calvary Church of the Nazarene at 110 Evans St. will hold its Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. The free family event will include trunk or treat, hayrides, making apple cider, cookie decorating, face painting, tons of games with prizes, popcorn, homemade ice cream, cotton candy and more.
Halloween walk-thru in Grampian
GRAMPIAN — A Halloween walk-thru (drive-thru if bad weather) for all local children will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Grampian Community Park. The event is held by the Grampian Lions Club. A large Halloween bag will be provided for each child to collect their treats. Feel free to come in a Halloween costume, though it’s not required. Treats will be available for the first 300 children.
Elk Country Halloween Extravaganza
BENEZETTE — The Keystone Elk Country Alliance is hosting a Halloween Extravaganza on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 1-4 p.m. at the Elk Country Visitor Center. Kids can enjoy crafts, games and treats. A costume parade, led by Benny the Bull Elk, will be held at 2 p.m.
Friends of DuBois Library fundraiser
DuBOIS — The Friends of the DuBois Library is holding their annual basket raffle. Baskets can be donated by individuals, families or organizations. All baskets should contain a book related to the basket topic. Basket donations will be accepted at the DuBois Library the week of Oct. 25 through Nov. 4. Tickets for the raffle are on sale from Nov. 1-30. The donation is $1 per ticket. Proceeds of ticket sales will benefit the DuBois Public Library. Baskets will be drawn on Dec. 1.
Lakeside UM Men’s Church chili dinner
DuBOIS — The annual Lakeside United Methodist Church chili dinner will be held Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 3-6:30 p.m. This will be a drive-thru pickup at the gym doors. All tickets will be pre-sold for this event. The cost is $9 per ticket. Tickets may be purchased from the church office at 420 First Street or ACE Hardware, located at 640 DuBois St., DuBois. Ticket sales will end Oct. 16. The public is welcome to the event which is conducted by the Lakeside United Methodist Men’s Group.
Veterans Parade in Brookville
BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District will host a Veterans Parade at Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans and families are invited to participate in a parade no later than 9 a.m. that day, with departure at 9:30 a.m. The parade will travel down Pickering, Main, Valley and Jenks streets. It will enter Hickory Grove Elementary School and proceed through school grounds before exiting out the main entrance.
Chili cook-off to benefit veterans
FALLS CREEK — On Nov. 12, the Clearfield /Jefferson Veteran Suicide Prevention Initiative will host Operation Chili Cook-Off at the Falls Creek Eagles from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Funds raised will benefit local Veteran Service Organizations (VSO’s) including: Pawsitive for Heroes, Pheasant Forever Northcentral #630 and Military Veterans Outdoors. To enter, contact Elise Harmon at 814-633-1013 for more details. Deadline to enter is Oct. 22.