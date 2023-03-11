Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express.
Craft and vendor show fundraiser
DuBOIS — A spring craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Luigi’s Villa. The fundraiser will benefit Oklahoma Elementary School’s end-of-year picnic. There will be over 40 crafters and vendors, food, a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle.
Live music in Luthersburg
LUTHERSBURG — There will be live country music, featuring Spruce Creek, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. March 11 at the Brady Township Community Center in Luthersburg. There will be a $5 admission charge.
Craft show to benefit Relay For Life
DuBOIS — A craft/vendor show to benefit the Relay For Life of DuBois and Elk County is scheduled for Saturday, March 18 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DuBois YMCA. A variety of crafts and vendors will be available and Larry’s BBQ will be set up in the parking lot.
DuBois Area Historical Society luncheon
DuBOIS — Musical fun is on tap for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 14th Spring Luncheon. The locally-based Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players will provide the entertainment for the luncheon. The luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at noon at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois. The cost to attend is $15 per person for a lunch featuring Italian wedding soup, macaroni salad, Subway sandwich and desert. Reservation deadline is March 13 and should be sent to the DuBois Area Historical Society, Attention: Ruth, P. O. Box 401, DuBois, Pa. 15801.
Maple syrup seminar at Parker Dam State Park
PENFIELD — March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park, and the public is invited to come “discover the tradition” and learn how real maple syrup is made. Attendees will learn the “sweet story” of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago and how to make it today. They will also learn to identify maple trees in the winter time, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps and how to collect sap. Participants will also learn how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products, and, how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasteful treat. Free samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors. Programs will be held Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near pavilion 7, just past Cabin Road in the day-use area.
Big Run Peeper banquet
BIG RUN — The annual Peeper Banquet will be held at the Big Run Memorial building on March 19. For tickets or more information, call 814-249-1385, 814-952-8027, 814-427-2310 or 814-952-2299. Tickets are limited. The cost is $20 for adults, and those 6-12 years, $7.
‘Superhero Event’ in St. Marys
ST. MARYS — Dickinson Center’s Parents as Teachers group is hosting a “Superhero Event” on March 22 from 3-6 p.m. at the C.E.C. Building, 4 Erie Ave., St. Marys. Kids will enjoy fun activities, get a free book, snacks and more. The event is for Elk County families with children ages 5 and under. For details and to pre-register, call 814-834-2602.
Daffodils and tulip sales
DuBOIS — Daffodils and tulip sales to benefit the Relay For Life of DuBois and Elk County will be held March 24-25 at the DuBois Mall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or until sold out. Flower sales will be set up outside Mains-ly Craft Store. For those who did not order flowers, this is an opportunity to purchase some.
Allegheny Trout Unlimited fundraiser in Falls Creek
FALLS CREEK — The Allegheny Mountain Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host its 57th annual fundraiser on March 25 at the Falls Creek Eagles Club. The public is welcome. For tickets or information, call 814-371-9290. The deadline is March 20.
‘Spring Eggstravaganza’ for veterans
CLARION — A “Passion for Vets Spring Eggstravaganza” will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the American Legion in Clarion. The Easter Bunny will attend from 1-3 p.m. Charlie the Jester will be offering balloon animals and a magic show from 1-3 p.m. as well. There will be 20 vendors and raffle baskets to benefit local vendors.
DCCCI spaghetti dinner fundraiser
DuBOIS — DuBois Continuum of Care Community is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser on Friday, March 31. Lunchtime will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dinnertime, which is take-out only, will be from 4-6 p.m. The cost is $8 and features Del Grosso’s sauce, spaghetti and meatballs. Persons can choose with or without meatballs. For tickets, call Becky at 814-375-3948. Preorders are accepted.
Easter egg hunt in Grampian
GRAMPIAN — A Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Grampian Lions, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for the first 300 children who attend. Each child will receive a large Easter bag to collect their goodies. There will be 50 “prize” eggs, and eight “special prize” eggs available. There will also be visits with the Easter Bunny, chips and drinks, crafts, cookies and candy-filled eggs.