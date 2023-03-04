Editor’s note: “Out and About” is a listing of submitted events around the Tri-County area, intended to highlight community efforts and organizations. To submit an event, send an email to newsroom@thecourierexpress.com with a subject line: Out and About. We reserve the right to edit and reject submissions for this free listing. Out and About will appear weekly in the Tri-County Weekend and periodically in the Courier Express.
Free community breakfast
DuBOIS — The First United Presbyterian Church of DuBois will be holding a free community breakfast on March 5 between 9-10 a.m. All are welcome to come enjoy a hot breakfast. The church is located at First United Presbyterian Church, 43 W. Scribner Ave., DuBois. For more information, please call 814-371-9580.
Breakfast buffet
SYKESVILLE — The Sykesville Civic Improvement Association will be holding a breakfast buffet on Sunday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Breakfast will include pancakes, buckwheat cakes, eggs, sausage, hash browns, and French toast sticks. Cost is $9 for adults; ages 5-12 $5; 4 and under are free. The event benefits the Sykesville community projects.
Craft and vendor show fundraiser
DuBOIS — A spring craft and vendor show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 11 at Luigi’s Villa. The fundraiser will benefit Oklahoma Elementary School’s end-of-year picnic. There will be over 40 crafters and vendors, food, a Chinese auction and 50/50 raffle.
DuBois Area Historical Society luncheon
DuBOIS — Musical fun is on tap for the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 14th Spring Luncheon. The locally-based Sandy Lick Mountain Dulcimer Players will provide the entertainment for the luncheon. The luncheon is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, at noon at Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois. The cost to attend is $15 per person for a lunch featuring Italian wedding soup, macaroni salad, Subway sandwich and desert. Reservation deadline is March 13 and should be sent to the DuBois Area Historical Society, Attention: Ruth, P. O. Box 401, DuBois, Pa. 15801.
Maple syrup seminar at Parker Dam State Park
PENFIELD — March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park, and the public is invited to come “discover the tradition” and learn how real maple syrup is made. Attendees will learn the “sweet story” of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago and how to make it today. They will also learn to identify maple trees in the winter time, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps and how to collect sap. Participants will also learn how large, modern sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products, and, how Parker Dam State Park’s small operation produces this tasteful treat. Free samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors. Programs will be held Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19 at 2 p.m. Attendees are asked to meet at the park’s Sugar Shack, near pavilion 7, just past Cabin Road in the day-use area.
Big Run Peeper banquet
BIG RUN — The annual Peeper Banquet will be held at the Big Run Memorial building on March 19. For tickets or more information, call 814-249-1385, 814-952-8027, 814-427-2310 or 814-952-2299. Tickets are limited. The cost is $20 for adults, and those 6-12 years, $7.
‘Superhero Event’ in St. Marys
ST. MARYS — Dickinson Center’s Parents as Teachers group is hosting a “Superhero Event” on March 22 from 3-6 p.m. at the C.E.C. Building, 4 Erie Ave., St. Marys. Kids will enjoy fun activities, get a free book, snacks and more. The event is for Elk County families with children ages 5 and under. For details and to pre-register, call 814-834-2602.
‘Spring Eggstravaganza’ f or veterans
CLARION — A “Passion for Vets Spring Eggstravaganza” will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the American Legion in Clarion. The Easter Bunny will attend from 1-3 p.m. Charlie the Jester will be offering balloon animals and a magic show from 1-3 p.m. as well. There will be 20 vendors and raffle baskets to benefit local vendors.
Easter egg hunt in Grampian
GRAMPIAN — A Children’s Easter Egg Hunt, sponsored by the Grampian Lions, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, for the first 300 children who attend. Each child will receive a large Easter bag to collect their goodies. There will be 50 “prize” eggs, and eight “special prize” eggs available. There will also be visits with the Easter Bunny, chips and drinks, crafts, cookies and candy-filled eggs.
Sandy Township High School Alumni social
DuBOIS — The Sandy Township High School Alumni Association will hold its final social and lunch beginning on Saturday, May 27 at Hoss’s Steak House in DuBois. A one hour social time will precede lunch at noon and then lunch will begin at 1 p.m. Each alumnus and guest will order from the menu. Because of limited space in the banquet room, reservations may be made by calling Beverly (Bundy) Caine at 814-371-3938. The deadline for reservations will be Saturday, May 20. Please leave your name and graduation class along with the names of your guests.