Holiday Craft Fair

Treasure Lake’s Annual Holiday Craft Fair is set for Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lakeview Lodge and Conference Center. The event is open to the public and admission is free. It’s a great place to find unique gifts and holiday decorations.

SMAHS Holiday Bazaar

The Holiday Bazaar 2022 will be held at St. Marys Area High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, featuring local vendors. Proceeds benefit the marching band, drumline, indoor and outdoor guard and dance team.

Spaghetti dinner

WEEDVILLE — The Valley Legion Auxiliary Post 978 will hold a spaghetti dinner at the post home in Weedville, Saturday, Nov. 5, from noon until sold out. Dinner includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad, roll and dessert. Cost is $10, adults; $5, children 5 and under. Takeouts available.

Video Game Day

DuBOIS – Penn State DuBois is hosting a Video Game Day, featuring popular games available on consoles and PCs. Members of the public, of all ages, are invited to attend from 4 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the DEF Building at Penn State DuBois. Preregistration can be completed at istlab.net. Preregistration is $5 per person with $10 admittance for those who register at the door. The IT Club will provide two slices of pizza and a drink at 8 p.m.

Blood drive at Penn Highlands Clearfield

CLEARFIELD — Penn Highlands Clearfield will host a Community Blood Bank blood drive on Monday, Nov. 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://fourhearts.org/ or call 814-768-2497.

Veterans Day breakfast

DuBOIS — There will be a free Veterans Day breakfast for all area veterans and DuBois American Legion Post 17 members from 7-10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11 at the post on Liberty Boulevard in DuBois.

Veterans parade in Brookville

BROOKVILLE — Brookville Area School District will host a Veterans Parade at Memorial Park on Friday, Nov. 11. Veterans and families are invited to participate in a parade no later than 9 a.m. that day, with departure at 9:30 a.m. The parade will travel down Pickering, Main, Valley and Jenks streets. It will enter Hickory Grove Elementary School and proceed through school grounds before exiting out the main entrance.

