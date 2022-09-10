ST. MARYS — The “Out of the Darkness Walk,” set for Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Downtown Event Park in St. Marys, is held in light of Suicide Awareness Month and to spread awareness and resources for anyone who may be feeling alone.
featured
'Out of the Darkness' remembrance walk raises funds for suicide prevention
Tags
Brianne Fleming
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Man facing 68 felony charges in sexual assault case
-
DuBois man pleads guilty in federal drug trafficking case
-
DuBois man jailed on several drug charges following bust
-
St. Marys magistrate roundup
-
Two face drug charges in Redbank Township incident
-
Police: 3 injured in accident on Thunderbird Road
-
PSP: Punxsutawney man dies after crashing into house
-
DuBois magistrate roundup
-
New Bethlehem woman gets jail time over animal cruelty charges
-
MONDAY MEETING (on a Tuesday): Get to know Terah McLaughlin
Trending Recipes
Find a local business
Featured Jobs
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.