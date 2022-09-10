Out of the Darkness Walk
Pictured are past participants in the “Out of the Darkness Walk” in downtown St. Marys.

 Submitted

ST. MARYS — The “Out of the Darkness Walk,” set for Sunday, Sept. 25 at the Downtown Event Park in St. Marys, is held in light of Suicide Awareness Month and to spread awareness and resources for anyone who may be feeling alone.

