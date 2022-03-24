ST. MARYS — Outgoing board, authority and commission members were recognized at Monday evening’s City of St. Marys Council meeting.
City Manager Joe Fleming honored outgoing Deputy Finance Director Kristi Wendel, who has accepted a position elsewhere. She brought great energy to City Hall, he said, and was a key component in creating the “My St. Marys” app.
Mayor Lyle Garner presented Ben Kronenwetter, in attendance, with a certificate for his 14 years of service on the city’s Zoning Hearing Board, and thanked him for his service.
Alternate Clark Pearson was named a full-time member of the Zoning Hearing Board until 2024.
Not present at the meting were Larry Lecker, recognized for 31 years of service on the St. Marys Area Water Authority, and Seth Higgins, for two years on the city’s Planning Commission.
Joe Kugler has also been appointed as deputy director of community and economic development, said Fleming. He is a U.S. Army veteran and has sales and marketing experience. Kugler will be working with nonprofit organizations, as well as assisting for-profit companies, helping to attract new investors to the community.
R.J. Samick was appointed to assistant superintendent of the city’s Street Department.
“He has served on the street department for over 25 years,” said Fleming. “His hard work and dedication have earned him this appointment.”