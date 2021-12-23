ST. MARYS — St. Marys Mayor Chris Pletcher and Councilwomen Margie Brown and Gina Vrobel were recognized and presented with plaques during their last public meeting serving in their positions on Monday.
City Manager Joe Fleming said as council transitions into the new year, he would like to thank these three for their faithful service. He noted that there have been many accomplishments to modernize local government and ensure capital products are able to move forward.
“Being on council takes time away from other activities and family, but you performed the duties to serve the community and better the community that you hold dear to your hearts,” he said. “I’m truly honored having worked with you.”
In addition, council also recognized and presented plaques to two City of St. Marys Police Department officers who are retiring – Brad Harshbarger and Chris Smith.
Brett Herzing and Alexander Nester, selected as the new patrolmen, will begin full-time status with the COSMPD next month, said Fleming.
Manager’s report
Fleming started off his monthly report by thanking the work done by local EMS, fire and police and rescue personnel.
“We have an incredible emergency-services system here in St. Marys,” he said. “They put in a lot of dedicated hours, and always put others before self. It shows. I enjoyed seeing all of the uniforms here tonight.”
He also commended Light Up Night, an event in November, and thanked everyone for making it happen.
The City of St. Marys app is underway, and 638 devices have downloaded it as of Monday evening, said Fleming. The weather camera, located on top of City Hall, is the most visited tab on the app.
The tool also includes “push notifications” to inform citizens of important information within the city, such as road closures, he said.
Residents are encouraged to submit non-emergency complaints to the app, since they are mainly handled during office hours, said Fleming. Emergency situations should be directed to the Elk County Office of Emergency Services or local police departments.
The campaign for the City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation sponsorship initiative is underway, said Fleming, and there has been positive feedback. The campaign runs through Jan. 31.
To promote community engagement, City Hall is hosting a gift-basket drawing for three lucky residents this week. Fleming thanked all local businesses who donated for the baskets.
The city is also currently working with Zito Media to link the city’s television channel to the city’s website, he noted.