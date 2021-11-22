DuBOIS — Two outgoing DuBois Area School Board members — David Schwab and Albert Varacallo III — were recognized at last Thursday’s meeting.
“Today is the last day of their term as school board directors, and we went to thank them for their service,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton.
“Unfortunately, Albert Varacallo was unable to join us this evening, but Albert has served on our board for a total of four years and has done an outstanding job. And honestly, I think it’d be hard for us to find too many people in our community that are able to do what Albert does and especially for the youth in our community,” said Benton.
Benton recalled one of her favorite memories with Varacallo.
“He spoke at our Schools to Watch re-designation three years ago,” said Benton, noting that the DuBois Area Middle School is up for re-designation again. “Just the way that the entire student body, a thousand students in the gymnasium responded to him. And even after the ceremony we were walking to the reception and the kids were just reaching out to him and just wanting to touch him and give him a high five. It was just a really rewarding experience and Albert is just an outstanding individual, and we’ve been most fortunate to have him serve on our board.”
Schwab has also completed his four-year term on the board.
“You (Schwab) have been a steadfast advocate for education and always respects the children in our district,” said Benton. “You were a tremendous help to me whenever we were reconfiguring the middle school. And Mr. Schwab would come into my office and he had more questions than I could even imagine. And when he was finished with those, and I answered those, he said, ‘And I have more questions.’ And he’d pull out a list from his pocket, because it was so important to Mr. Schwab that we were considering everything because that was a big move for our district.”
Benton told Schwab that she appreciated the time and the thought that he put into everything during the four years he served the district on the board.
Benton had certificates of appreciation for both Schwab and Varacallo, who both were representatives of Region A, which encompasses the City of DuBois. Neither ran for re-election for one four-year term seat and one two-year term seat.
Charlie Watt was on the ballot for both the two-year and four-year seats. Unofficial election results showed that Watt received 1,210 votes to 285 write-in candidates. It has not yet been announced which seat Watt will take because the results have not yet been certified by the Clearfield County Election Board. One of the vacant seats will have to be appointed by the board.
The board’s reorganization meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Administrative Center on Liberty Boulevard.