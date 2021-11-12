PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area School Board said goodbye to its three outgoing board members during the October voting meeting, two of which reflected on their years with the board and the current issues it faces.
The three outgoing members, Elaine Muto, George Powers, and Kyle Lingenfelter, will be replaced at the November meeting following the municipal election.
“I would like to express thank you to Kyle Lingenfelter, George Powers, and Elaine Muto, who’s not here, who served on the board. This is their last board meeting, and we would like to say thank you for your service, we will miss you,” said Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, board president.
While Muto was excused from the meeting, Lingenfelter and Powers were both present for their final meeting and offered some thoughts on the current issues the incoming board will be dealing with.
Lingenfelter has been on the board for five years and previously served as the president, and Powers has served for four years and also as the liaison for the Jeff Tech Committee.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve the community,” Lingenfelter said. “I enjoyed it, I learned a lot. I encourage everyone to get into civic duty because you can really learn about how it works, and until you are in it you don’t really know how it works.”
Powers echoed this, saying people don’t realize “there’s so much more behind the scenes.” He spoke about how often the board members would call and text each other, sharing information back and forth.
Lingenfelter said since he’s been on the board, it has closed a bunch of schools, added safety with resource officers, and “faced a few other things.”
“Our school district was lucky, because we were one of only two in the area, the other being Vo-Tech, that had students in the building 180 days last year. Some people voiced their displeasure that they couldn’t’ do this, couldn’t do that. Just think of what it would’ve been like spending your whole senior year at home in front of a computer screen and not being with your friends. At least they got the opportunity to be with their friends. The rest, some of it was out of our control,” Powers said.
They both agreed that it seems that by January things will be closer to normal, as the masking decision will potentially be turned back over to local school boards. Lingenfelter said with vaccines becoming more available to children, the decision will be more fully in the hands of the parents.
Powers also reflected on his opportunity to work with Jeff Tech, saying it had been a pleasure.
“I really think that is a very good opportunity because not all kids are cut out to go to college, but they have their ideas of what they would like to do, and Vo-Tech provides them with an opportunity to make a longstanding good wage paying job that they can count on for the future,” Powers said.
With Powers leaving the school board, a new representative will be chosen to sit on the Jeff Tech Committee. He believes his alternate, David Wachob, will take his place, and a new alternate will be chosen.
On the topic of the board looking into becoming an at-large school board, Powers referred to the basics of politics. He said “the founding fathers had no taxation without representation,” and said this is why the state and federal government is voted on by region.
On the opposite side of the argument, Powers said if there was no one in a region willing to run, that was another problem.
“The problem is there hasn’t been a redistricting in a long time based on the population, so we don’t know,” Lingenfelter said.
He said now would be a prime time to do a redistricting with the 2020 Census just having released its data, but a moot point if the push is to move to at-large instead.
They both agreed when it comes down to it, the issue is often in finding enough interested people to serve on boards such as the school board.